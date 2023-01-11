On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Mary Francis Small, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully in the city of Navasota.
Graveside services for family members were held 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at Restwood Memorial Park, in Clute, Texas. A celebration of her life will be planned in the spring with the date to follow.
Mary is survived by son, Byron Jay Small and wife, Carole of Navasota; granddaughters, Chelsea Saldivar and her husband, Tim; and Meagan SmallofPearland; grandsons, Ryan Joslin and wife, Nora of Aberdeen, Maryland; and Cody Joslin of College Station; great-grandson, Leo; great-granddaughter, Mila of Aberdeen, Maryland; and sibling, James Mann and wife Sue of Richwood, Texas.
Mary was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 50 years, Burl Judson Small, retired U.S. Navy; her parents, James A. and Avis Spencer Mann as well as siblings, Reba Hall, Hazel Clark and Roy Mann.
It was easy for Mary to make new friends and she was always ready to join in any board games, dominos or card games being played. Crafting and sewing were favorite pastimes as well as baking. She was famous for her coconut cream and chocolate pies and was frequently asked to make wedding and birthday cakes for friends and family. Mary told wonderful stories about her camping and traveling adventures with her husband and frequently talked about their first overseas assignment in Puerto Rico. Mary’s extended family always included a Boston terrier or two. She loved her fur babies well. Mary was born in Groveton, Texas, but raised in Clute, Texas, graduating from Brazosport High School. She worked at several grocery stores in the receiving and bakery departments and also drove the school bus in both Florida and Texas.
We are grateful Mary will now be with her sweetheart and parents in Heaven, but she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We all loved her well.
We would like to express sincere thanks to Hospice Brazos Valley for their experience and compassionate care of Mary during her final days her on earth and to all those family members who visited with and prayed for her before she passed.
