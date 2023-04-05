Mary Helen Guerrero
November 5, 1951 –
March 30, 2023
Funeral services for Mary Helen Guerrero, 71, of Oyster Creek, Texas, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Lakewood Funeral Home, 98 North Dixie Drive in Lake Jackson, Texas with Rev. Rodolfo Guerrero Jr. officiating. Interment will be held immediately following the services. The family will receive friends at Lakewood Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., April 6, 2023.
Mary Helen Guerrero was born on November 5, 1951, in El Paso, Texas, and went to be with our Lord on March 30, 2023. Mary resided both in Marfa, Texas where she started school, and Van Horn, Texas until moving to Oyster Creek with her parents. Mary attended Brazos View School where she was enrolled in their Special Needs Department. Later, she attended Brazoria County Work Activity Center where she enjoyed packaging cutlery utensils for numerous Dow Chemical locations. After a successful stay there, she joined Amazing Grace Providers in Missouri City where she enjoyed learning different skills and participating in numerous daily activities and field trips. From there she joined in the activities at Ability Beyond Disability in Friendswood, Texas. Mary learned new skills and was involved in making different items for display and use by others. She enjoyed the daily activities there and numerous outings to events around the Gulf Coast area, Bay Area/Houston area. While being part of Ability Beyond Disability, Mary and her family met Mrs. Terry Reyes in 2015, who soon became Mary’s caretaker until Mary passed away. The last event Mary attended (February 2023) was “Night to Shine,” sponsored by The Tim Tebow Foundation that is an unforgettable prom night experience centered on God’s love for people with special needs, and a special experience for Mary because that evening, she received her tiara and wore it with pride.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Rodolfo (Rudy) Guerrero Sr, and Celia (Sally) Guerrero.
She is survived by three brothers, Rodolfo (Rudy) Guerrero Jr, wife Kay; Gerald (Jerry) Guerrero, wife Lisa; and Abraham (Abe) Guerrero; two sisters, Shirley Ann Rivera Venne, husband John (Eddie); Sally Ann Guerrero, husband Weston George; numerous nieces and nephews and two Aunts, Elisa Gaytan and Suzie Welch.
Pallbearers are Richard Rivera, Xavier Guerrero, Anthony Rivera, John Venne, Raymond Clements, and Frank Runnels. Honorary pallbearers are Abraham Guerrero, Gerald Guerrero, and Rudy Guerrero III.
The Guerrero family would like to give a special Thank You to Terry Reyes, the Nurses and Staff at Amed/Choice Hospice, and to the organization of Ability Beyond Disability.
Final arrangements by the Turner family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 979-297-6464. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com
