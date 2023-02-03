Mary Lognand Feb 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary LognandFuneral services for Mary Lognand, 101, of Brazoria are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria.She passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at her residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Angleton shows off its gem of a park Death sentence handed to Angleton boy's killer Guard charged with bringing contraband to prisoner Water circus plans to make splash at mall debut Brazoswood’s Tran to compete in final regional meet Cook leads Wildcats to regional meet AREA ROUNDUP: Lady Bucs get first district win ACC Regents Pass Resolution Supporting Finance Proposal Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan shot, killed in rental houseSatterfield convicted of killing Angleton boySatterfield calls 7 witnesses, rests his defenseSatterfield dismisses his defense attorneysDA lays out death timeline to start murder trialChlorine release reported at Freeport facilityPlaying in college ‘important’ to Martinez, familyProsecutors rest case in Angleton boy's slayingTragedy follows family to RichwoodThe Grill at Gulf Coast Ford Celebrates a Funeral for The Living Images CommentedStacy Ann Pursley (3)MLK parade and festival serve as tributes to legendary King (2)OUR VIEWPOINT: Texas should give taxpayers refund checks (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Deniers get their day of reckoning (2)OUR VIEWPOINT: Let voters decide on gambling (2)Kathleene M. Lane (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Border crisis needs solutions, leaders (1)LYNN ASHBY: Texas Legislature offers unique spectacle (1)LARRY PARKS: When the north wind blows (1)Anna Murrel Denbow (1)History Day gives late holiday gift to Freeport (1)GUEST COLUMN: Time to Get America’s Fiscal House in Order (1)SUNDAY SERMON: A paradigm shift can change thoughts and actions in life (1)Casino gambling in Texas still has an uphill climb, despite public support (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Eliminate holiday for Confederate 'heroes' (1)Angleton's Musical Prodigies Head to Prestigious Concert (1)Fred D Martin (1)Vasut's agenda includes empowering parents, tax relief (1)Stacy Ann Pursley (1)Jacinto Alvarado Chavez (1) Online Poll A recent national survey showed 73 percent of Texans say they always lock their doors at home, putting the state in the middlle of the pack (Georgia led with 93 percent; North Dakota had the least at 46 percent). How often do you lock your doors? You voted: Every night, without fail Most nights, but not always Sometimes Hardly ever/never Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices RFPs CI6405 Smart Storage Public PR4323 0.2 MG elevated storage PR4311 No. Bulletin
