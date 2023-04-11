Mary Louise Heeney Weeks

Our precious Mama went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2023, at the age of 95 years. She was born on October 27, 1927, to Benjamin & Ruby Heeney in Houston, Texas. Louise and her family moved to Brazoria County when she was a teenager. She lived in Freeport and Brazoria
Her parents, brothers lke and Bill, sons-in-law Alton Davidson and Jim Davis proceeded her in death.
She is survived by daughters, Linda Davidson, of Lake Jackson, and Carolyn Davis, of Madisonville; brother, Dennis (Millie) of Washington, sister-in-law, Donna Heeney. Grandchildren, are James Davis (Sandi) of Katy, Shane Davis of Willis, Ronnie Stewart, Jr. (Angela) of Brazoria and five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Her entire life was devoted to her family. She stressed the love of the Lord and ways of the Bible. She believed if you work hard, you can do anything. She had a kind heart, loved to walk, work in her flower beds and enjoyed visits from friends and family.
Mama was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Brazoria and loved her Sunday School Class. She read her devotionals faithfully until she lost her ability to read. We want to thank Jackie Burke for her love and kindness. She visited our Mama in assisted living faithfully and was a blessing to her.
Mama was and will always be a blessing to our hearts. Part of her will always be with us.
She will be greatly missed.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Angleton Cemetery.
