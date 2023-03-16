Maureen Sikes Baker
September 27, 1932 –
February 15, 2023
Maureen Sikes Baker was many things. Wife. Mother. Grandmother. Sister. Friend. Bible Teacher. Daughter of the King. The one word that fits her perfectly: LOVED. Maureen Baker, 90, of Lake Jackson, Texas, went into the arms of her King, Jesus Christ, on February 15, 2023. She was known affectionately as “Mar Mar” to her adoring grandchildren, was born on September 27, 1932, in El Campo, Texas, to parents, John Herman Sikes and Rosa Rooker Sikes.
Maureen had many talents including a gift for leadership, management, organization, cooking, fashion, floral design, decorating, and hospitality. As busy as she was, she always prioritized her relationship with the Lord, as well as quality time with her family and friends. She and her brother, Alvin, were baptized at the Proctor Street Baptist Church in Port Arthur, Texas, the same city where she met the love of her life and beloved husband, Erwin Ray Baker, at Jefferson High School. She enjoyed sharing warm memories of her early married years to Ray, their time in College Station while he attended A&M, as well as tales of their adventures raising a young family in Houston and Lake Jackson. Maureen and Ray’s devotion to one another was unmatched and their incredible love story lasted 71 years.
While Maureen graduated from Port Arthur Business School, she was also adept at using her wisdom and practical, real world experience to achieve success. She founded and oversaw a cutting-edge day school, The Colonnades Day School, in Houston, which was featured on TV. When Lake Jackson, Texas, was fortunate enough to count her as a resident, she served the city as Executive Secretary at City Hall, working alongside long-serving City Hall Manager A.A. MacLean for over a decade. She wrote her own Bible study lessons and taught at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson for many years, where her husband also ministered.
Her greatest gift was the talent for being present and attentive for those she loved including her precious children: Lisa, Les, Randy, and Amy. This tradition of support continued with her grandchildren. Maureen finished her race with strong faith in Jesus Christ. This is not the end for her. It is only the beginning of her life in Heaven. Hallelujah!
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rosa Rooker and John Herman Sikes, as well as her much loved son, John Randall “Randy” Baker.
She is survived by husband, Erwin Ray Baker; her brother, Alvin Sikes and wife, Margaret; her daughter, Lisa and husband Dan; her son, Les and wife, Christine; and her daughter, Amy and husband, Dale. Maureen is also survived by a fleet of adoring grandchildren including Danielle, J.R., Westin, Rick, Tracy, Russell, and great-grandchild, Wesley Rose.
