Melinda Phyllis Evans Wren
November 26, 1944 –
April 26, 2023
Surrounded by her loving family, Melinda Phyllis Evans Wren, of Richwood, Texas, gently passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Her remarkable strength enabled her to gracefully endure several chronic health issues for many years, but congestive heart failure alongside a recent Stage IV cancer diagnosis in March proved to be too much. Blessedly, she is finally free of pain now and at peace with Our Father in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles James Evans and Billie Louise Corbett Evans, of Clute; both of her siblings: older brother, Thomas (“Tommy”) Allen Evans, of Madras, OR, and older sister, Rebecca (“Becky”) Margaret Evans Norcross, of Flippin, AR; her brother and sister-in-law, Leslie Joe and Sari (“Sally”) Smithee Beck , of Freeport.
Melinda is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, Glenn Allen Wren, of Richwood; her son, Scott Corbett Wren, of Houston; her former daughter-in-law, Dr. Jennifer Lee Clark Wren, of Houston, and her sister (whom Melinda and Glenn also immediately considered family upon meeting), Dr. Eileen Marie Clark Williams and her husband, Nicholas Evan Williams, of League City; her daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth Wren, of Richwood; and her former son-in-law, the late Raymond Onslow Morris, of Pembroke, Massachusetts; and her six amazing grandchildren, their significant others, and spouses, all of whom she loved dearly: Sabrina Marie and Adele Louise Wren, both of Houston; Allison Grace Morris and her longtime love, Sebastian Jonckers, both of San Antonio; Andrea Bella Morris, of Pembroke, Massachusetts; Julius Pablo Correa and his wife, Caroline, of Pearland; and Lily Veronique Tankoua, of League City.
Melinda was born to Charles James Evans and Billie Louise Corbett Evans on Sunday, November 26, 1944, in Joliet, Illinois. She graduated from Brazosport High School in 1961 and attended college at Sam Houston State University. She and her husband, Glenn, were best friends and dated on and off throughout high school. Very shortly before reluctantly (yet dutifully) answering his draft call to Vietnam, she accepted Glenn’s proposal and married him on November 23, 1966, at the First Christian Church in Freeport.
In 1971, Glenn went to work for Dow Chemical, and they bought their home in Richwood where they have remained. They had two children, Scott Corbett and Jennifer Elizabeth Wren, and were surrounded by many wonderful neighbors and friends who became like family over the years.
Melinda was a comprehensively beautiful person. Her kindness, compassion, sense of humor, and love for life were unmistakable and contagious. Her generosity of spirit and her unique ability to genuinely celebrate the very essence of those she loved was simply unparalleled. If she loved you, you knew it, and you felt it at your core. You also instantly realized what a special gift it was to have her love. It was in her cultivation of the art of loving that she was able to reflect back all the beauty she found inside others.
More than anything on earth, she simply could not wait for her own grandchildren to arrive. She loved each of them with her whole heart their whole lives and could not be more proud of the young women and men they’ve become. Melinda’s lovely heart and soul touched so many lives. All who knew her feel they are better for having had that opportunity.
A daughter’s note: Thank you, Father in Heaven, for letting us borrow her as long as you did. I have always known Mama, inside and out, far more resembled the celestial beings with wings that call Heaven home. So, until we meet again, know that we will love and miss you always. May you soar with the angels now Mama—the only ones capable of reflecting all your true beauty back to you.
Visitation and a Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., respectively, on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lakewood Chapel in Clute. Interment will be directly following the service across the way in the Mausoleum at Dignity Memorial. For Melinda Evans Wren’s FULL obituary, please visit Lakewood Chapel’s Website at https://www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com
Commented