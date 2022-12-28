Michael B. McCabe
April 22, 1940 –
December 22, 2022
In Loving Memory
of Michael B. McCabe of Angleton, Texas passed away peacefully at the age of 82 at his residence on December 22, 2022. He was born to his parents: Vincent “Vin” and Edna (Gann) McCabe on April 22, 1940 in Rio Hondo (Cameron County), Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Khoi Le officiating, located at 1713 N Tinsley St, Angleton, TX 77515. The family welcomes friends for the vigil on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 E. Mulberry Drive Angleton, Texas 77515 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with the Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. The Rite of Committal and burial for Michael will take place at Geiger Cemetery in Sublime, Texas on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
Mike was born to Edna Gann McCabe and Vincent McCabe on April 22, 1940, at home in Rio Hondo, Tx, near the banks of the Arroyo Colorado. He was raised in the El Jardin area of Brownsville, Tx and graduated from BHS in 1958. He joined the Tx National Guard in 1960 and then activated to US Army in 1961. He proudly served until he was honorably discharged in August 1962. First night home he met Grace Gajdos at Sammys Drive Inn--it was love at 1st sight. They became engaged February 1963 and were married in November 23,1963. They were blessed with two children Lisa Elayne McCabe — Luedecke and Michael Patrick McCabe.
Mike and Grace were married for 59 years. On their anniversaries he told her “he would do it all over again” each year. After God, his family was most important in his life. He was blessed to have Grace as his wife, children Lisa & Bear, grandson Matt, in-laws Benton and Angela and a very large loving family--grandparents, Mom & Dad, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, & cousins.
He graduated from University of Houston in 1966 with a BBA Degree. Dow Chemical Co. hired Mike to be part of their leadership team for 28.5 years until his retirement in 1995. He was an active member with the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He planted and tended a large rose garden on the church campus, was a Greeter and Usher at Mass for many years, and volunteered at St. Thomas Food Pantry for 22 years where Mike provided rice, beans, and cases of lunchmeat for hundreds of meals each week.
Grace managed and Mike coached Lisa’s Girls Softball teams for 12 years. Mike and son “Bear” were avid dove hunters for many years and never missed opening white wing season at Rio Hondo, Tx. with brothers Jim, Phil and nephew Casey on brother Tommy’s farm on the banks of the Arroyo Colorado. Mike enjoyed staying at the family “Blue” house on the river at Matagorda and fishing with uncle Jimmy Gann, McCabe families and especially grandson Matt.
Spending time with grandson Matt was very special. When Matt was young he wanted to hang with “Paw Paw” to do “Man’s Work” in the garden and wood work in the shop. They built bird houses, stepping stools, and wood toy guns. Matt wanted a gun cabinet like his Dad’s for his toy guns, so his Mom asked Mike would he build one for Matt’s 5th Christmas, which he did. Mike and Matt started fishing together with uncle Jim at Matagorda when he was about 5. Matt still goes fishing at every chance and is very good at it.
He really enjoyed “Gathering” with BHS classmates at South Padre Island in October. He had a garden of veggies each year and a small orchard of grapefruit, oranges, avocados, and pears that he generously shared with family and the neighborhood.
Mike was diagnosed with terminal cancer of the bone marrow (MDS) July 2021 and was Born Again to Eternal Life on December 22, 2022. We thank Dr Pant and nurses at the Cancer Center for their kind and compassionate care and the nurses Gloria, Talia, Brandy, Ellen, and Shelia at CHI Hospital Day Surgery.
We thank Dan Hunter for ministering Holy Communion for Mike each Sunday. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Saint Thomas Food Pantry at 1713 N Tinsley, Angleton, Tx. 77515
Left to cherish Michael’s Memory is his wife Grace, children Lisa and husband Benton, Michael “Bear” and wife Angela and grandson Matthew. Brothers Dennis and wife Mary Lou,Tommy, Terry and wife Diann, and Jimmy and wife Anita Jo. Many nephews, nieces, cousins, Uncle Jim Gann and wife Ann Nell Gann, brothers-in-law Rondal Wiseman and Guy Bazar. Mike was the eldest of 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Awaiting Michael’s arrival in Heaven was his Mom, Dad, brother Phil, sisters Donna, Ann, Peggy and sister-in-laws Susie McCabe and Melba Gajdos Wiseman.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Michael B. McCabe.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.