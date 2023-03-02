Funeral services for Michael Lee Harris, Sr., 64, of Lake Jackson, will be Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Second Missionary Baptist Church, Freeport, Texas, with Rev. Horace Lemons officiating and Rev. Marcus Lincoln eulogizing.
Michael passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
He was a member of Second Missionary Baptist Church of Freeport. He was also a member of ILA Local 30. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, fishing and listening to old school jams. He was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Michael was preceded in death by his biological father, Ira Hewitt; adopted father, Percy Harris; sister, Lillie Michaelangelo; and grandmother, Therrsia Marie Perry.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Felicia Harris; mother, Lillie Holmes, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; sons, Malcolm Harris (Lizet), Trenton Harris (Jessica) Michael Harris, Jr., James Harris; stepson, Lawrence Rideaux; daughters, Imani Hernandez (Cruz II), Jazmine Harris; sisters, Jackie Stephens, Miami, Florida, Carolyn Michaelangelo, Miami, Florida, Vanessa Wilder (Melvin), Sandy Kersaunder Judson (Paki), Orlando, Florida; best friends, Horace Lemons (Lavon), Tony Watson, Robert Parson; 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Marlin Lincoln, Rodney Edgecombe, Sr., Jesse Moreno, Michael Eulenfeld, Jr., Samuel Edwards, Sr., Leonard Bryant, Sr., Patrick Taylor and Darryl Virgil, Sr.
Visitation will be Friday, March 3, 2023, at Dixon Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
