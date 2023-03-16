Michael Murray Hall, 64, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Visitation will be on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, Angleton, Texas 77515.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at FMBC Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish, Angleton, Reverend G.R. Holland/Eulogist, and Interment to follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery, 600 W. Pleasant St. Brazoria, Texas. Michael Murray Hall was born on January 6, 1959, to Willie Hall, Sr. and Colena Hall in Freeport, Texas.
Mike was reared in a Christian home environment, and he accepted Christ to be his personal Lord and Savior, under the leadership of Rev. H.L. Hubbard, at First Missionary Baptist Church. Mike grew up in Angleton with his brothers and sisters in a home filled with love and laughter. He attended school in the Angleton ISD School District. He was a lover of Rock and Roll music and Art. He had a special love for his family and friends. On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the Lord called Mike home and his loved ones greeted him with open arms.
He is beloved parents, Willie Hall, Sr. and Colena Hall; his brothers, Willie Hall, Jr. and Freddie Hall; his grandparents, nephews, Damion Mack, Matthew Morgan, and Raylon Gardner.
Mike leaves to cherish his memories to his son, Jermain Wilson, his sisters, Nita Hall, Renee Mack (Darnell), and Laura Morgan; his brothers, John Hall, and Donald Hall; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and childhood friends.
The Care and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
Commented