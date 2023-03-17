Showers, a few thundershowers and gusty winds during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
In Loving Memory of Michelle Speers Bergeron, 55, of Freeport, Texas. Michelle a loving wife, mother and grandmother went to be with our Heavenly Father Saturday, March 11, 2023. Michelle was born in Falls City, Nebraska on November 21, 1967, to Maynard Grant Speers & Claudia Bowers Speers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Bergeron Jr.; father, Maynard G. Speers; mother-in-law, Barbara Adams Bergeron and her sister-in-law, Paula Ann Bergeron.
Left to cherish Michelle’s memory are her sons, James P. Bergeron III (TJ) & Benjamin G. Bergeron; granddaughter, Kaelynn M. Bergeron; mother, Claudia Bowers Speers; siblings, Tricia Speers Patton, Michael J. Speers, (wife Shannon Hurta Speers), Maynard G. Speers, Jr. (Ditto), (wife Stephanie Clift Speers); she is also survived by nieces, Melynda J Speers and Claudia L Speers; nephews, Sean Speers, (wife Jessica Speers), Chad A. Speers (wife Laura Jimenez Speers), Tim Jason Willoughby, (wife Macy Craig Willoughby), Justin G Willoughby, (wife Elizabeth Coe Willoughby), Michael G Speers (wife Stephanie Plemons Speers), Levi W Patton (wife Zoey Phillips) and Garrett M Patton (wife Hannah Trevino Patton); numerous great-nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other family.
