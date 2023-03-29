Mina Yvonne Fleshman Lawson
December 29, 1955 –
March 8, 2023
Mina passed away on March 8, 2023 at the age of 67 with her loving husband, Kent, by her side. She was born to Wendell and Mary Anne Fleshman on December 29, 1955 in Aberdeen, Maryland. She spent her school years in Angleton, Texas where she met her husband Kent Lawson. They met at Angleton High School and forged a love that lasted until her last breath. She attended Southwest Texas University and continued to date Kent while he attended Baylor University.
After college, they moved to Houston, Texas and got married on May 21, 1977. She worked as a respiratory therapist until their first son, Kevin, was born in February of 1980. Nearly two years later, they were blessed with three more sons, Kurt, Kyle, and Kirby in February of 1982.
Mina was a woman who dearly loved her family, enjoyed going to her boys’ many sports games, and loved to help others. There were very few days that one of her boys’ wouldn’t see her helping one of their teachers behind the scenes or at a PTO meeting. If she wasn’t volunteering at the school, or working the concession stand at Quail Valley Little League during one of the boys’ sporting events, you could probably find her helping Kent at his dental practice during the week. On the weekends, she could be found volunteering in the children’s ministry area of the various churches that they attended.
After the boys got older and moved out of the house, Mina spent many years volunteering at the Woman’s Pregnancy Center talking to young women about their concerns and issues with pregnancy. She went on a few mission trips through her church to share the love of Jesus in Guatemala and Sri Lanka. Some of her greatest smiles were captured in photo’s during these trips as this was something she truly enjoyed doing.
Kent and Mina loved to travel and meet up with old friends that had moved away from the Houston area in various parts of the USA. She loved spending time with her friends and daughters-in-law who she treated as her own daughters.
Mina was diagnosed with fronto-temporal lobe dementia in February 2012. During this time, many caregivers from Touching Hearts at Home and aides and nurses from Three Oaks Hospice assisted Mina at her home from 2013 until 2023. Thank you to each and every one of you. She still loved spending time with family and friends up until her passing, as shown by her smiles and hand squeezes up until the very end.
Mina was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Mary Anne Fleshman; and son, Kyle Lawson.
Mina is survived by her husband, Kent Lawson; children, Kevin and Alissa Lawson, Kurt and Ginger Lawson, Kirby and Carie Lawson; grandchildren, Kaleb, Haylee, Sophie, Nolan, Jack, Nevaeh, Kaci, Carter, and Janae; brother, Andy and Brenda Fleshman and their family; sister, Mandy and Troy Vanderhoof and their family.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 31 at 3:00 p.m. at The Bridge in Sugar Land with Kurt Lawson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Woman’s Pregnancy Center – wpchouston.org or to Second Mile Missions – secondmile.org
Commented