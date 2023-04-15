Nancie Lou Walton Dunlap

It is with great sadness that we announce that Nancie Dunlap passed away February 28, 2023, with her daughters by her side.
Nancie was born April 28, 1948, in Slaton, Texas, to the late Charlie H and Louta (Eblen) Walton. She graduated from Slaton High School and Methodist Hospital School of Nursing (Texas Tech University).
Nancie married James (Jim) Dunlap April 27, 1978. They lived and raised their four children in Lake Jackson. Nancie worked for Dr Imperial and Dr Unite for many years and Dr Martinez until she retired. Once all their kids were grown, they bought a motor home and went camping with their friends as well as visited their children. They moved to Brazoria on the San Bernard River to their retirement home. She loved all of her plants, especially her day-lilies, fishing from their pier, estate sale shopping and spending time with her grand kids.
Nancie is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Louta Walton, sister, Viola Reardon and husband, Jim Dunlap.
She is survived by her four children, Eric Dunlap (Houston, Texas), Kristan Taylor (Wake Forest, North Carolina), Melissa Dunlap (Lake Jackson, Texas) and Alexis Wolford (Pearland, Texas); Seven grandchildren, Chase Richter, Taylor Dunlap, Sydney Dunlap, Laura Taylor, Daniel Taylor, Cora Wolford and Brelynn Wolford; Two great-grandchildren, Barrett Richter and Harrison Richter.
private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Commented