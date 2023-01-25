Nelda Irene Alford, 85, of West Columbia, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Wisteria Place Retirement Living in Abilene, Texas.
Nelda was born in Houston, Texas to Elizabeth Ann and Ray Udell Durham on October 4, 1937. She attended St Ann’s Catholic School and graduated from Lamar High School in 1955. Soon after she met a young man from West Texas, Dick Alford, who was just starting his first job out of college. The two were married on September 29, 1956, raised three children, traveled to 47 states during their 61 years together. Later she wrote in her notes, “They shared a wonderful life together – a true love story.”
A dedicated wife, daughter, mother, sister, aunt, she took great pride in her children and grandchildren, and she cherished the time she shared with her great granddaughter. Devoted to her faith, she was a member of St John the Apostle Catholic community and served in various ministries throughout the years. As a breast cancer survivor, she enjoyed being able to give back and volunteering her time at Brazosport Hospital. Her favorite hobbies included reading, painting, creating beautiful flower arrangements, sewing and playing bridge with her many friends. She was such an accomplished seamstress that she created her own wedding dress as well as her daughter’s.
Nelda is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Richard “Dick” Alford; her sister, Mary “Kay” Carol Durham Rexer; her daughter-in-law, Carol Warner Alford; her daughter, Linda Kay Alford Rivas.
She is survived by her two sons, Stephen Richard Alford and wife, (Danna); Robert Wayne Alford and wife, (Sandy); son-in-law, Leary Rivas, Jr.; sister, Sherry Castle and husband (Michael); and six grandchildren, Fiona (Jay), William, Joram (Kaytlin), Travis (Mallory), Bryan, Madelyn; and one great grandchild, Braunwyn Price.
The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Loggins Dr., West Columbia, Texas, with Father Preston Quintela officiating. The Rite of Committal will follow in Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest Cemetery in West Columbia, Texas.
