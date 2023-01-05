Norman Dale Shaw
December 6, 1931 –
December 22, 2022
Norman Dale Shaw, 91, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. He peacefully left this earthly world to be with his Heavenly Father while surrounded by his loving family. Norman was born on December 6, 1931, in Bussey, Iowa to Leslie and Leah Shaw. He spent his childhood and adolescent years dedicated to school and working on the family farm alongside his six younger siblings. He graduated from Sheffield Consolidated School in Sheffield, Iowa and Nixon-Clay Business School in Austin, Texas. His heart then led him to serve the country he Loved as a Private in the United States Army from
1951-1954, where he was stationed in Alaska for a majority of his service. Norman married the love of his life, Alma “Joann” Williams Shaw in 1955. He was employed by DOW Chemical Company from 1956 until his retirement in 1986. In addition, he worked for 8 years at Sentry Polymers in Freeport, Texas from 1992-2000 until his official retirement.
Norman was a kind, loving, patient, and Godly man who touched the lives of all who were blessed to know him. He was a loyal and faithful servant to his country, his Lord, and his family and friends. He spent his time creating and caring for his beloved vegetable and flower gardens. He loved sharing his famous tomatoes and roses with family and friends. He enjoyed square dancing with his wife, Joann, and friends with the Lake Jackson Promenaders for many years. His favorite past time was watching and rooting for his Houston Astros! Norman was an active member of the First Christian Church in Lake Jackson for over 62 years. During this time period he held many offices in the church including Treasurer, Elder, Deacon, Board of Education and Evangelism. His greatest joy was being a Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather.
Norman is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Leah Shaw; three sisters, Donna Shaw Pope, Karen Shaw Krummel, and Janet Shaw Jordan; his daughter, Danna Shaw Gustavsen, and his devoted and loving wife, of 61 beautiful years, Joann Shaw.
Those left to cherish his memory are his two children; daughter Linda Shaw Fox and husband Robert of Lake Jackson, Texas and son Robert Shaw of Lake Jackson, Texas; two Grandchildren; Sarah Rogers Dougherty and husband Mickey of San Antonio, Texas and Laura Gustavsen Fowler and husband Justin of Lake Jackson, Texas; four great grandchildren; Cameron Dougherty, Piper Fowler, Violet Fowler, and Everly Fowler; two brothers; Leslie Shaw, Jr. and Larry Shaw and wife Renee; one sister; Leah Shaw Duncan, as well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial donations may be given to the First Christian Church, 503 Oyster
Creek Dr. Lake Jackson, Texas, 77566.
Norman’s family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to HELP Inc. and our Angel, Maria Vera, for the love and care she gave Norman over the last few months of his life. We are forever grateful for you!
A Memorial Service will be held at First Christian Church in Lake Jackson on Friday, January 6 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation at 1:00 p.m.
