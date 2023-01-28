Otis sparkmaan 123

December 23, 1954 –

January 25, 2023

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Otis Clive Sparkman,

a resident of Lake Jackson, Texas, went to be with the

lord at thase age of 68.

He was born in Yale, Oklahoma, on December 23, 1954,

to Otis Ray Sparkman and Ivy Holland Sparkman. His

parents moved to Lake Jackson where Otis would start

grade school and later attend Brazosport High School in

Freeport, Texas.

Otis and Cindy married on October 24, 1981. They had

a loving happy marriage. On January 21, 1983, Otis and

Cindy were blessed with their daughter Jennifer Nicole

Sparkman. Otis was a family man, dedicated to making

sure his family and Sadie (His Dog) had a wonderful

life.

Known for his strong work ethic and his commitment

to his profession. Otis became well known and

respected in the oil and gas industry and brought a

wealth of experience to the worksite. Otis managed

some of the most complex pipeline projects worldwide

including projects in Peru, Amazon River, Iraq, Alaska

and all over the United States. A true legend of the

pipeline community. Otis Sparkman’s legacy will be

remembered for years to come through all the people

that had the opportunity to work alongside him.

Otis had a passion for racing and building vintage cars.

His Latest build was a 1950 Chevrolet Sports Coupe in

which he dedicated his spare time into perfecting. Otis

Would attend the local car shows including the Classic

Cars of Brazoria County and Street Rods of Brazoria

County where he would show his car. He enjoyed the

comradery with his fellow car enthusiasts.

Otis also enjoyed saltwater fishing along the Texas coast,

any time away from work or building his car he loved

being on the water catching Redfish with his friends.

Otis was truly the man with the plan, an honorable man

with great integrity. To know him was to love him.

Anyone that had the opportunity to meet Otis

immediately knew he was one of a kind, he left a lasting

impression on everyone that met him.

He was proceeded in death by his Father, Otis Ray

Sparkman and Mother, Ivy Holland Sparkman;

Father-In-Law, Robert Charley Stransky; Brother,

Clifford Ray Sparkman and Nephew, Steven David.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Kay Sparkman of

42 years; daughter, Jennifer Nicole Sparkman and an

abundance of friends and co-workers.

Speaking on Behalf of Otis Sparkman: Robert Lott,

Cole Pate, Dwayne Lemke and Morris Fontenot.

Pallbearers: Mike Groves, Larry Hoffman, Andy

Clendenin, Robert Lott, Charles Schick, Tony Perez,

Donnie Doucette, Harold Gartman, Dustin Hall and

Buddy Bynum.

Visitation for Otis will be held on Tuesday, January 31,

2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Immediately

followed by a celebration of life and graveside service at

Rest Wood Funeral Home & Memorial Park.

Address: 1038 W. Plantation Dr. Clute, TX 77531.

