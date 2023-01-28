December 23, 1954 –
January 25, 2023
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Otis Clive Sparkman,
a resident of Lake Jackson, Texas, went to be with the
lord at thase age of 68.
He was born in Yale, Oklahoma, on December 23, 1954,
to Otis Ray Sparkman and Ivy Holland Sparkman. His
parents moved to Lake Jackson where Otis would start
grade school and later attend Brazosport High School in
Freeport, Texas.
Otis and Cindy married on October 24, 1981. They had
a loving happy marriage. On January 21, 1983, Otis and
Cindy were blessed with their daughter Jennifer Nicole
Sparkman. Otis was a family man, dedicated to making
sure his family and Sadie (His Dog) had a wonderful
life.
Known for his strong work ethic and his commitment
to his profession. Otis became well known and
respected in the oil and gas industry and brought a
wealth of experience to the worksite. Otis managed
some of the most complex pipeline projects worldwide
including projects in Peru, Amazon River, Iraq, Alaska
and all over the United States. A true legend of the
pipeline community. Otis Sparkman’s legacy will be
remembered for years to come through all the people
that had the opportunity to work alongside him.
Otis had a passion for racing and building vintage cars.
His Latest build was a 1950 Chevrolet Sports Coupe in
which he dedicated his spare time into perfecting. Otis
Would attend the local car shows including the Classic
Cars of Brazoria County and Street Rods of Brazoria
County where he would show his car. He enjoyed the
comradery with his fellow car enthusiasts.
Otis also enjoyed saltwater fishing along the Texas coast,
any time away from work or building his car he loved
being on the water catching Redfish with his friends.
Otis was truly the man with the plan, an honorable man
with great integrity. To know him was to love him.
Anyone that had the opportunity to meet Otis
immediately knew he was one of a kind, he left a lasting
impression on everyone that met him.
He was proceeded in death by his Father, Otis Ray
Sparkman and Mother, Ivy Holland Sparkman;
Father-In-Law, Robert Charley Stransky; Brother,
Clifford Ray Sparkman and Nephew, Steven David.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Kay Sparkman of
42 years; daughter, Jennifer Nicole Sparkman and an
abundance of friends and co-workers.
Speaking on Behalf of Otis Sparkman: Robert Lott,
Cole Pate, Dwayne Lemke and Morris Fontenot.
Pallbearers: Mike Groves, Larry Hoffman, Andy
Clendenin, Robert Lott, Charles Schick, Tony Perez,
Donnie Doucette, Harold Gartman, Dustin Hall and
Buddy Bynum.
Visitation for Otis will be held on Tuesday, January 31,
2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Immediately
followed by a celebration of life and graveside service at
Rest Wood Funeral Home & Memorial Park.
Address: 1038 W. Plantation Dr. Clute, TX 77531.
