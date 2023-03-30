Pablo N Estrada (85) of Angleton, Texas, passed away Monday March 20, 2023. Pablo was born on June 30, 1937 in Victoria, Texas, to Jesus and Jesusa Estrada.
He was a devoted husband, father, and the worlds greatest grandfather. A loyal employee at Winway/Miken where he retired. Pablo enjoyed a good game of poker, fishing, mowing, and any carpentry. He was a very uplifting man who enjoyed telling jokes, and making people laugh. Anyone who crossed paths with Pablo left with a smile and new friend.
He was preceded in death by his Parents Jesus and Jesusa Estrada; his Sons, Robert Paul Estrada, Paul Estrada Jr, and Justin Wayne Pena; daughter, Paula Estrada; and brother, Cayetano (Kite) Estrada
Pablo is survived by his loving Wife of 54 years, Hortencia C Estrada; Children, Priscilla (Steve) Solis, Patricia (Juan) Hernandez, Alice (Freddy) Rosas, Dolores Ramirez, Suzie (Victor) Ramirez, Mary Estrada, Joe Estrada, Henry Hernandez, Rudy Gonzales, Omelia Gonzalez, Elizabeth Brown; Daughter-in-Law Yanira Estrada (Ismael) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Siblings, Rocky (Emily) Estrada, Elena Guerra, Valentina Serna (Augustin), Jessie Estrada (Angie), Adolph Estrada (Maria), Sister-in-law, Mamie Estrada and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton on Thursday March 30, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a rosary held at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral mass will be held Friday March 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton. Burial will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Pablo (Paul) N Estrada Sr.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
Commented