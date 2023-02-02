Pamela Ward 223

Pamela Lynn “Memaw” Ward

Graveside service for Pamela Lynn Ward, 68, of West Columbia will be on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Old Town Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas with Pastor Jamie Walker officiating.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.

