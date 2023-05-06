Patricia “Pat” Thompson Reynolds
January 5, 1937 –
April 14, 2023
Patricia “Pat” Thompson Reynolds, lovingly known by most as “Gee,” passed away on April 14, 2023, at the age of 86, surrounded by friends and family. She was born an only child to John Joseph “Jay” and Lena Lloyd Thompson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 5, 1937. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Marshall James Reynolds.
Pat is survived by daughters, Jill, her husband Mark Fondren and their children, Mallory, Max and Marshall; and Sally, her husband Preston Parker and their children, Payton, Hudson and Sadie. She adored all 6 of her grandchildren and loved to talk about them to anyone who would listen.
In high school, Pat met the love of her life, Marshall, and they married on August 6, 1955. They were married 61 years at the time of his death. Both attended LSU and they moved to Lake Jackson, Texas, after Marshall obtained his master’s degree.
They struggled with infertility for 17 years but were finally blessed with a baby girl and two years later, another baby girl. Pat was very involved with the girls and never missed a sporting or school event. Her home was the gathering place for all of her kids’ friends. There were always extra girls having a sleep-over, swimming or staying late to eat. In recent years, she carried on this tradition by cooking for her grandchildren and their friends. Pat loved every minute of those times and had a gift for making everyone feel welcomed.
Pat’s interests included art, reading, interior design and gardening. She loved to travel and was able to go to many amazing places which provided her with so many incredible stories to tell. All of her life, she was an avid sports fan. When she was young, she loved watching her husband play football and baseball and later loved watching him coach their girls. She always loved her LSU Tigers and Houston Astros.
Pat was a loyal volunteer and believed strongly that to those whom much is given, much must be given back. She lived in Lake Jackson for 50 years and served her community well. Pat volunteered in public schools and spent over twenty years volunteering at the local hospital where she had more than 3,000 service hours. She was also the coordinator for Meals on Wheels in Lake Jackson for over ten years. After moving to Boerne, she continued volunteer work for Meals on Wheels with her daughter Sally and did so for the past 7 years.
Pat never met a stranger. Her smile lit up a room and her laughter was contagious. She loved God, believed in the love and forgiveness of Jesus and just wanted to be a good steward of the gifts He gave her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Ebensberger Fisher Funeral Home on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A Reception will follow at Chuck and Brandi Egli’s residence at 145 Ranch Drive, Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas 78015. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, your local Meals on Wheels program, or a charity of your choice.
