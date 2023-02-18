Patricia Bloodworth 223

Patricia Thomas Bloodworth

Patricia Thomas Bloodworth, 74, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, due to natural causes.

She is survived by her daughter, Geneva Hudson; granddaughter, Noel Bloodworth-Platts; and many other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at 1:00 p.m. on February 25, 2023, at the Third Street Church of Christ, 402 W. 3rd St. Sweeny, Texas, 77480.

