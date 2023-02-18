Patricia Thomas Bloodworth Feb 18, 2023 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patricia Thomas BloodworthPatricia Thomas Bloodworth, 74, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, due to natural causes.She is survived by her daughter, Geneva Hudson; granddaughter, Noel Bloodworth-Platts; and many other family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at 1:00 p.m. on February 25, 2023, at the Third Street Church of Christ, 402 W. 3rd St. Sweeny, Texas, 77480. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News 3rd-grader unseats 3-time spelling bee champ Businesses, church make way for Highway 36 expansion Crime Sleuth featured on Hulu got her start in Clute Oyster Creek Fire Department board changes chief $15 billion for property tax cuts included in Abbott budget outline BOOK BEAT: Club cracks case in 'Egg Shooters' SUNDAY SERMON: Is Jesus Your First Love? BUDDY SCOTT: Connect to nature in Houston Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesGrand Parkway lurches forward into Brazoria CountyTHE SCOOP: Another brand name food business setting up in FreeportAD job ‘career goal’ for PenaAngleton's Tomlinson taking off in rodeo circuitOfficials talk LNG: Freeport industrial accident takes center stage in briefingHere she comes: Angleton woman enters Miss Houston pageantBrazoswood student's arrest from 'mental episode' troubles dadConviction doesn't ease pain of Angleton family's deathSt. Luke's birthing unit welcomes last babyUPDATES: Trial set for Lake Jackson murder suspect; Weber bill reintroduces coastal bill; fire victims set fundraiser Images CommentedOUR VIEWPOINT: Let voters decide on gambling (2)Brazoswood student's arrest from 'mental episode' troubles dad (2)LYNN ASHBY: Texas Legislature offers unique spectacle (1)GUEST COLUMN: Time to Get America’s Fiscal House in Order (1)SUNDAY SERMON: A paradigm shift can change thoughts and actions in life (1)Casino gambling in Texas still has an uphill climb, despite public support (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Eliminate holiday for Confederate 'heroes' (1)Angleton's Musical Prodigies Head to Prestigious Concert (1) Online Poll What type(s) of gambling, if any, should the Texas Legislature place on the ballot as a constitutional amendment for voter approval. You voted: Online sports betting only Online and in-person sports betting, such as at race tracks Destination casino gambling at a limited number of locations Casino gambling without limitations Both sports betting and casino gambling Texas should not expand gambling in any way Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices No. ABSTRACTS 81 AND “East Levee Exhaust CHEMICAL RFQ Docket No. Docket No. ITB 2021(AAP) & + 2 Bulletin
