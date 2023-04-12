Paul Cooper 423

Paul Cooper

July 31, 1966 –

March 27, 2023

Paul Lee Cooper, born July 31, 1966 in Freeport, Texas passed away at his home in Brazoria, Texas on March 27, 2023. He is preceded in death by: Ian Kyndale Cooper (son), Joe & Irene Cooper (paternal grandparents), William & Marjorie Brazil (maternal grandparents).

He is survived by: wife of 35 years, Kathryn Colleen Easley Cooper; parents, Joseph Mack & Mary Cooper; daughters, Lori Ann Cooper Paulson (Dale), Kendra San Miguel (Erick), Mackynzie Dorris-Cooper, Kaylee Cooper; sisters, Tracy Cooper Whitley (Kent), Sheryl Cooper Wade (Mark); grandchildren, Kordell Toscano, Reigan Toscano, Kari San Miguel; great-grandson, Kylo Toscano; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Honorary family members — John Toscano, Clint Sims, Rose Rae, Carol Ann Cisneros.

Paul “Coop” previously worked for Dow, then became a loyal employee of Braskem. He enjoyed camping and hunting with his family and friends and especially loved spending time with his dad at the hunting lease. Paul was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and he rarely missed a game!

Paul was truly one of the good guys. He was devoted to his wife, gave generously to others, and was well-respected by his peers. He’ll be mostly remembered as the “gentle giant” by his family who knew they were his top priority.

A Celebration of Life Service was arranged by C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas on March 31, 2023.

