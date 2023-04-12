Paul Cooper

Paul Lee Cooper, born July 31, 1966 in Freeport, Texas passed away at his home in Brazoria, Texas on March 27, 2023. He is preceded in death by: Ian Kyndale Cooper (son), Joe & Irene Cooper (paternal grandparents), William & Marjorie Brazil (maternal grandparents).
He is survived by: wife of 35 years, Kathryn Colleen Easley Cooper; parents, Joseph Mack & Mary Cooper; daughters, Lori Ann Cooper Paulson (Dale), Kendra San Miguel (Erick), Mackynzie Dorris-Cooper, Kaylee Cooper; sisters, Tracy Cooper Whitley (Kent), Sheryl Cooper Wade (Mark); grandchildren, Kordell Toscano, Reigan Toscano, Kari San Miguel; great-grandson, Kylo Toscano; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Honorary family members — John Toscano, Clint Sims, Rose Rae, Carol Ann Cisneros.
Paul “Coop” previously worked for Dow, then became a loyal employee of Braskem. He enjoyed camping and hunting with his family and friends and especially loved spending time with his dad at the hunting lease. Paul was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and he rarely missed a game!
Paul was truly one of the good guys. He was devoted to his wife, gave generously to others, and was well-respected by his peers. He’ll be mostly remembered as the “gentle giant” by his family who knew they were his top priority.
A Celebration of Life Service was arranged by C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas on March 31, 2023.
