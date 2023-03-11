Paulette Martin Davis, 69 years old, of Richwood, Texas, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 27th, 2023.
Paulette was born to Jack and Beverly Martin on October 16, 1953 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She always had a deep love, respect, and admiration for both of her beloved parents. Paulette married George Davis in Lake Jackson, Texas on May 18th, 1996.
Paulette graduated from Brazosport High School in Freeport, Texas. As a teen she worked at Raspberry’s Restaurant, then for Bridge Harbor Yacht Club. She moved to Arkansas for a short time to be near her adored extended family. There, she worked for Campbell’s Soup before moving back to Freeport, Texas in 1977. She lived in the Freeport, Lake Jackson, and Richwood areas for the rest of her life. She serviced Dow Chemical and other local plants as a parts delivery driver for Durametallic for a few years, then as a bartender for many years. Once she met George she became a stay at home housewife.
Paulette was very proud of her native American heritage: which consisted of the Pawnee, Cherokee, and Delaware tribes. She loved attending the annual Pow-Wow, when she was able. She cherished spending time with her family, friends, precious cat, Flo, and her incredibly spoiled Shih Tzu dog, Bella. She was a liver transplant survivor of 8 years. Paulette had an insatiable love for music: the Beatles, George Strait, Marshall Tucker, Marvin Gaye, Earth, Wind, and Fire, Carlos Santana, Fleetwood Mac, the list goes on and on. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 2019 and is now learning the songs of heaven!
Paulette is preceded in death by her father, Jack Martin; brother, Gary Martin; 1st husband, Roy Smith; and 2nd husband, Benny Walters.
Paulette, or “Aunt Polly”, to some nieces and nephews, is survived by her husband, George Davis; her mom, Beverly Martin; brothers, Jim and Scott Martin; sisters, Tracy Estep and Holly Martin; daughter and son-in-law, Kyeema and Conrad Blackwood; grandsons, Conrad, Josiah, and Nathan Blackwood; step-daughter, Kathleen Davis; and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces.
A Memorial service for Paulette will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 W. Plantation Dr, Clute, Texas 77531.
