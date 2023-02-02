Peggie Jean Stafford, 83, of Angleton, fought a good fight and on Friday January 27, 2023, the Lord called her home.
On July 14, 1939, Dennis Green and his wife Nellie Green had a daughter and named her Peggie Jean Green. She was the 5th child of nine children and was more affectionately called Peg by family and friends. Peggie grew up in Angleton with her brothers and sisters where she attended school graduating from Marshall High School. After graduation she moved to Houston, and started working. Peggie led a life filled with good food, laughter, joy, and happy times. She shared that love with all who knew her even up until the time her health began to decline.
Her beloved husband, Norman Marcus Stafford Sr. and her parents, Dennis Green and Nellie Green, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by six siblings, George Fountain, Charles Green, Bobbie Jackson, Eddie Green, Eugene Green, Richard Green, her bonus son, Derrick Stafford and her daughter-in-love {&bullet} Debra Stafford.
Although Peggie is resting and is at peace, she leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy of love are her sister, Marguerite Green and brother, Melvin Green (LaPearl). Peggie will be sorely missed by her three children, Norman Marcus Stafford, Jr. ({&bullet}Debra), Tony Morris Stafford (Sheryl) and Sharon Renae Campbell; Seven grandchildren, Wendel Collier (Megan), Michael King (Ashley), Norman Stafford III, Keithdrick “KT” Stafford, Timothy Stafford, W. Trae Campbell (Kenna), Gina Stafford; four great-grandchildren, Wendell II, K’Lani Collier, Norman Stafford IV, Saniya Stafford, Leila King & Alana King. Peggie Jean Stafford also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends to cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., at FMBC Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish St., Angleton, followed by the Celebration of her Life, at 1:00PM, with Reverend Eric Stafford, delivering the Eulogy.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
