Rafel Bailey Jr., 76, of Sweeny, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 26, 2022, after a long hard battle with Leukemia.
He leaves behind his three children, Doug Bailey (wife, Kalen), Darren Bailey (wife, Christina), and Hollie Nail (husband, Stuart); eight grandchildren, Brooke Bailey, Blayne Bailey, Brenna Bailey, Nic Nail, Garrett Nail, Ella Bailey, Easton Bailey, and Luke Nail. He also leaves behind his brother, Aaron Bailey; sister, Becky Guillott (husband, John); brother, Jerry Bailey (wife, Sheri); sister, Edith Hastings (husband, Gary); and numerous nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his father, Rafel Bailey Sr.; mother, Ponnie Bailey; sister, Virginia Burkett; and the love of his life, Donna Wells Bailey.
Ray was born on October 6, 1946, in Dallas, Texas, to the late Rafel Bailey Sr. and Ponnie Bailey. He grew up in Sweeny, and graduated from Sweeny High School, in 1965. He continued his education at the University of Houston and graduated with a BS in Education, in 1969. Shortly thereafter, he started a career at Phillips 66 and worked in various roles for the next 31 years until his retirement in 2002. Beyond his career, he loved spending time with family and watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He also enjoyed cooking, camping, hunting, fishing, gardening, and many other outdoor activities. He was also very active in his community and served in the Old Ocean Volunteer Fire Department, Sweeny Volunteer Fire Department, Sweeny Little League, Sweeny City Council, Phillips Lake and Gun Club, and Masonic Lodge.
Known by many as “Crazy Ray”, he will be remembered for his bigger than life personality. He will be greatly missed but forever in our hearts as we hold on to all of the wonderful memories he left us.
Services will be held at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas on Friday, December 30. The family will receive friends for visitation at 1:00 p.m. with service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.