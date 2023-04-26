Randy (Ready) Scott Soell, 30, Angleton, Texas died Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Born August 31, 1992, in Galveston, Texas, to Samantha Jo Webb and Robert G. Soell, Jr.
Randy Lived in Angleton, Texas, most of his life with his mother and siblings James Soell and Katelyn Soell. He attended Angleton High School class of 2011 and eventually moved with his mother to Iowa.
His 5 years in Iowa turned out to be some of the best years of his life. Randy made lifelong friends who he quickly established as family.
Randy was a fun-loving man who never had an ounce of anger in him. His huge personality turned every stranger he met into a buddy. Everywhere he went someone knew him by name. He loved listening to music, playing video games, spending time with his Live Me friends and Dr. Pepper.
Randy was happiest when spending time with his dogs or hanging out cracking jokes with family and friends.
He is proceeded in death by his grandfather, Gilbert H. Webb.
Randy is survived by his parents, Samantha Jo Webb and Robert G. Soell Jr; his siblings, James Aaron Soell and Katelyn Jo Soell; his niece, Rebecca Mendoza; his grandmother, Judy Webb; his uncle’s, Max Callaway, Donald Callaway, Jeremey Webb and Shane Mitchel; His aunts, Gemi Powell, Tracy Webb; his cousins, Curtiss Callaway and family, Andrew Powell and family, Adam Powell, Audrey Goodlow and family, Tyler Callaway and family, Gilbert Ryan Webb and family, Sherry Powell and family, Amy Callaway, Sarah Webb, Laura Webb and Allie Callaway; his beloved dog, Prince; many more half-siblings and cousins; and a community of friends that loved.
Memorial services will be held at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas 77515. Viewing starts at 1:00 p.m., service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, and reception immediately following at 412 Petunia Street, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566.
Commented