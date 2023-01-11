Raymond Boyer Ledlie

Raymond B. Ledlie, 93, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022 with family by his side. Ray was born in El Paso, Texas. He spent his early years in Cloudcroft, New Mexico, before his family relocated to the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Ray had many fond memories of growing up in the peaceful countryside. He always had a love of nature and was an avid outdoorsman who took many adventurous hunting/fishing/camping trips around the world. Ray was a very intelligent and driven man who graduated from Texas A&M University in 1950, with a degree in Chemical Engineering, went on to attend law school in Houston, Texas, and lead a successful career as a respected patent attorney for DOW Chemical.
Ray married Laura Ramsey after graduating from Texas A&M, and they went on to have three boys, (William “Bill”, Robert “Bob,” and Doug). His career with DOW Chemical saw Ray and family spending most of their time in Lake Jackson, Texas, and Midland, Michigan. After retirement, however, Ray and Laura eventually made their way back to Houston. Ray lived out the rest of his life in Houston. He had a very warm, humbling spirit. He loved learning about other cultures and listening to people’s stories. Ray had knack for “reading” people and could see in others what they could not always see within themselves. Due to this, he made many lifelong friends and considered so many of them just extensions of his family. Ray is dearly missed and was such a treasure for all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Ray is preceded in death by his wife, (Laura); his sons, (Bill and Bob); and his great-grandson, (Ethan).
He is survived by his son, (Doug); six grandchildren, (Moriah, Kyle, Jason, Jeremy, Alyshia and Matt); 13 great-grandchildren, (Jackson, Samuel, Matayla, Tearra, Tristan, Truett, Tanner, Teague, Talia, Remington, Ruger, Lilly, and Beau) and one great-great-grandchild (Nalaya).
For the last 13 years of his life, Ray enjoyed living, traveling, and socializing with the community of people at Eagles Trace in Houston, the place he called home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Eagles Trace Senior Living Community, 14703 Eagle Vista Dr. Houston, Texas, 77077.
