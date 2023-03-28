Reynaldo (Ray) Rubio, age 95, of Angleton, Texas, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 24, 2023. He was born to his parents Hernesto and Andrea (Ortiz) Rubio in Goliad, Texas, on December 19, 1927.
Our dad would do anything for his friends, family, community and loved ones. He made everyone who knew him laugh, cry, and clap at all the stories he shared. Our family is grateful to know that our dad is finally at peace.
He is survived by his daughters, Rita, Mona (Steve), and Ruby (Chappas); sons, Ray and John; sister, Mary; 39 grandchildren, 91 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren.
Awaiting Ray’s arrival in Heaven is his wife, Julia (Ramirez); his parents, Hernesto and Andrea; sons, Ruben, Renato, and Rene; his brothers, Juan and Andreas and sisters, Hortencia and Ophelia.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Reynaldo Rubio.
The homegoing ceremony will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton, Texas. The family welcomes all for visitation on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515. Reynaldo will rest beside his wife, Julia at Angleton Cemetery in Angleton, Texas.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
