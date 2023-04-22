Rita Carol Morgan, 58, of Angleton, Texas passed away peacefully in Galveston, Texas with her husband by her side. She was born to her parents, L. and Clara (Carroll) Jackson in Ridgely, Tennessee on December 18, 1964.
Rita was a loving wife, mother and Granny. She was a homemaker and was an amazing cook. Her family’s favorites that Rita made were, tuna noodle casserole, lasagna and philly cheesesteaks. In her free time she enjoyed playing online slots. Rita’s pride and joy was her family, and there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for them
Left to cherish Rita’s memory is her husband of 42 years, David L. Morgan; her children, Richard Morgan, David Morgan (wife, Dawn), Dana Morgan (husband, Anthony) and Barbara Sharp (husband, Will); her sisters, Mystie Hollingsworth (husband, Tony) and Tammie Jackson; her grandchildren, Starr Sharp, Ram Morgan, Bradley Morgan, Zakk Morgan, Caden Morgan, Dameon Marsh, Brandon Marsh, Abby Falsone, Tate Reddell, Lauren Reddell, Jeff Clarke, and Ethan Clarke. Also left to cherish her memory is her great-grandson, Dameon “Baby D” Marsh.
Awaiting Rita’s arrival in Heaven was her parents, L. and Clara Jackson; her in-laws, Milton and Donna Morgan; her niece, Angel Jackson; and her grandparents.
Her family will treasure her memory and carry forth all of the love she instilled within them.
