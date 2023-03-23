Robert A. Livingston, Jr. “Ray” “Doc” Mar 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert A. Livingston, Jr.“Ray” “Doc”Funeral Services for Robert A. Livingston, Jr., 82, of Rosharon, T exas , are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton.He passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News SEARCH decision needs more study, residents tell BISD board New tower could improve Richwood water pressure UPDATES: Sweeny trees are being planted, superintendents contracts are extended and the county is still behind in rain Property tax cuts pass Texas Senate Hospital volunteers donate to mammogram program BSO awards powerful young musicians spot in Superheroes concert Blotter for March 23, 2023 Business, family values groups debate gambling Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMitchell pleads guilty in Hagan case, will serve 120 days in jail and 10 years probationBUDDY SCOTT: Hummingbirds have spiritual meaningsSurfside Beach council eliminates its police oversightMotorcycle's speed contributed to West Columbia crash, authorities saidLake Jackson, California men who didn't know they were family connectTeePee Gypsies turn TikTok inspiration into rental businessIndictments for March 18, 2023Damon Little League funds every child who wants to play ballSweeny ISD starts program to find "home grown" talentStar-born: Planetarium hosts Astronomy Day with special gender reveal party Images CommentedA Tribute to the Legacy of A.B. Marshall High School (2)Freeport quiero Taco Bell: Council votes for tax abatement for chain (2)BISD cutting high school librarian positions (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Freight rail can operate more safely (1)GALLERY: Cowboy Mounted Shootout (1)Letter to the Editor for March 16, 2023 (1)Off boarding: Johnson steps down as Brazosport College regent after 25 years (1)BYRON YORK: GOP wants controls on Ukraine spending (1)Michael Ramirez toon for Feb. 22, 2023 (1)Peña rips into city staff over agenda; city manager fires back (1) Online Poll A recent University of Texas at Austin poll asked participants, "What do you think should be the Legislature's K-12 public education priority?" How would you vote? You voted: Curriculum content (what students are taught) Expanding the number of charter schools Facilities and school infrestructure additions and improvements Parental rights Public school financing Public school library materials School safety Treatment of students who are transgender Teacher pay/teacher retention Vouchers, educational savings accounts or other "school choice" initiatives Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices RFP April 17, Pre-bid GARBAGE PICK-UP Kennedy,Reed,Davenport,Osgood,Broderic + 6 Richardson,Winsbury,Greenshaw,Pope,Sewa + 5 Contract No. RFSQ’s PR4274 PR4331 Bulletin
