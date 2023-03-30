Robert Allen “Ray” “Doc” Livingston, Jr.

Funeral services for Robert Allen Livingston, Jr., 82 of Rosharon and formerly of Lake Jackson, will be at 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton with Rev. Marcus Lincoln officiating. Burial will be Monday, April 3, 2023, at 12:45 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery.
He passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at UTMB Angleton.
Robert was a member of St. Luke AME – Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Church. He was founder of New Breed Motorcycle Club, a member of the American Legion Post 0345, and was an avid Lionel Trains collector.
He served in the U.S. Army and received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device and Sharpshooter Rifle badge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Allen Sr. and Verna Mae Livingston.
Robert is survived by his wife, Patricia Hatchett Livingston of Rosharon, Texas; daughter, Felicia Mignon Livingston of Los Angeles, California; special cousin, Frederick A. Williams of Houston and a host of relatives and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Frederick A. Williams, Geoffrey Domingues, James Arthur Forbes, Robert Glen Forbes and Illya Hicks.
Visitation will be Friday, March 31, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home.
Commented