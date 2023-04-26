Robert Lee “Bubba” Massey
April 19, 1937 –
April 20, 2023
Robert Lee “Bubba” Massey was born to Olan and Eddie Belle Massey on April 19, 1937, in Kingsville, Texas and Passed away in Lake Jackson, Texas on April 20, 2023.
The Massey family Moved to Velasco in the early 1940’s and he attended Velasco and Freeport schools. He was a member of the Brazosport High School Class of 1955 and lettered in varsity baseball, basketball and football. Skills he learned during his jock days at Brazosport High came in very handy for his lifelong position of armchair quarterback for his favorite sports team.
He loved his country and proudly served for four years in the United States Marine Corp., reaching the rank of Staff Sgt.
Bubba retired from Dow Chemical after a 32-year career.
He was an avid golfer and played on many storied courses such as The Old Course — St. Andrew’s, Scotland, Pebble Beach-Monterrey and many others, but mostly his beloved course at Riverside Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf with his great group of friends and did so as long as he was able.
He enjoyed traveling with his love and best friend, Betty. They visited many places such as
England, Scotland, Ireland, Columbia, Aruba, Panama, Germany, Alaska, Hawaii and more, and also enjoyed cross-Country road trips in their motorhome — their favorite RV trips being those to San Diego to visit Michael.
He was a proud member of Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Jackson and loved his many friends there and appreciated their prayers and kindness throughout the years.
He loved animals and provided support, homes and love to many beloved pets during his lifetime.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Rex Ayers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Betty; son, Mike Massey (Toni); daughter, Lisa Massey Liggett (Craig); stepson, Michael Ellis and stepdaughter, Anne Ellis. Grandchildren, Travis Massey (Kara), Jordan Hughes (Matt), Michelle McEntire (C.J.), Corie Van Meter (Dustin) and Colton Liggett; great-grandchildren, Levi Hughes and Clayton and Parker McEntire. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Don White (Sharon) and several nieces and nephews.
Bubba’s greatest love was his family, and he never missed an opportunity to tell them so.
The family would like to thank Dr. Dalal, Dr. Pant, and Dr. Amanti and their wonderful staffs for their years of dedication and kindness.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church — 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566.
Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or to the SPCA of Brazoria County — 114 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566.
