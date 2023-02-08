Robert Moore Gayle
October 27, 1929 –
February 3, 2023
On February 3, 2023 Robert Moore Gayle peacefully passed away at the age of 93. His family and friends will miss him dearly but remember him affectionately as a consummate storyteller, incredible intellect, encyclopedia of sports knowledge, and most of all a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Born October 27, 1929 in Angleton, Texas to James Ray and Alma Moore Gayle, Robert was lovingly reared by his paternal aunt and uncle, Fannie ‘Nannie’ Gayle and John C. Faickney. He graduated from Angleton High School in 1948, lettering four years in football and track, was an Eagle Scout, and won an appointment to West Point. Robert served in the U.S. Army but left military service after his enlistment term to marry his high school sweetheart, Charline ‘Chinky’ Lane, and they were inseparable for 52 years until her death. Robert retired from Dow Chemical.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Chinky; his parents, James and Alma Gayle and Nannie and Johnny Faickney; his parents-in-law, Charlie and Nannie Lane; his brother, James Ray Gayle Jr. and sister-in-law, Lavenia; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Alice and Robert ‘Red’ Venable; and his nephew, J. Ray Gayle III.
He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Duke Gayle (Vicki) and their girls, Ginny Gayle (A.J. Jain), Kasie Guthrie, and Kelli DeVillier (William); daughter, Jerikay Gayle (Don Birkner) and Jerikay’s son, Britt Coleman (Mary); daughter, Sharon Paxton (Steve) and Sharon’s girls, Briana Buskey (Tim) and Shera Kollatschny (Shawn); and son, Boo Gayle (Denise) and their children, Colten Gayle (Kaylee), Kyler Gayle (Elizabeth), Kase Gayle (Kentleigh), Makenzie Gayle (fiancé, Gibson Hearne), Cade Gayle, and Cody Gayle. Robert also loved his niece, Jan Gayle and her family; niece, Nancy Gayle and her family; and nephews, Rusty, Charles and Joe Venable and their families. Also remembering their ’Roboo’ are his great-grandchildren, Miles, Nijah and Kingsley Coleman; Kenadie and Berkley Guthrie; Aubrie, Ella and Emma DeVillier; Grant Buskey; Ashlynn and Gia Jain; Merrik and Collins Kollatschny; Gates Gayle; and Tru Gayle. He will live on in stories told to his soon-to-be-born great-grandchildren, Grady Gayle (Kyler and Elizabeth) and Brinz Gayle (Kase and Kentleigh).
Robert’s family would like to express their gratitude for the loving attention he received at Mustang Creek Estates in Allen, Texas, and for the compassionate care given by the staff of Merit Hospice during his final months.
Robert will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Angleton Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Britt Coleman, Colten Gayle, Kyler Gayle, Kase Gayle, Cade Gayle and Cody Gayle.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch at www.calfarley.org or to the Angleton Cemetery Association.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home – Angleton, Texas.
