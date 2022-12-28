Robert Paul Klingsporn
Robert Paul Klingsporn passed away from this life, surrounded by family, a little over 2 months after celebrating his 90th birthday.
Robert was born October 9, 1932, in Hoddeville, Texas. He was the son of Paul and Laura Ising Klingsporn. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. He attended Brenham schools and played saxophone in the band. He served stateside in the Army following the Korean War.
Robert met the love of his life, Doris Kelm, on a double date and they were married October 5, 1958, at St John’s UCC Church in Burton, Texas. After marriage Robert and Doris moved to Freeport, Texas, where he began work for DOW chemical in the Magnesium cells.
They settled in Angleton, Texas, where they raised three children. He retired from DOW Chemical and later from Brazoria County. He loved fishing but the passion in his life was gardening. After their final retirement, Robert and Doris moved to Shelby, Texas, to be closer to family. They loved Shelby and made many good friends
Robert was an active member of both St. John’s Lutheran in Angleton, and St Paul’s Lutheran in Shelby, where he was very involved, including church council, ushering, lawn care and a member of several men’s groups. Robert enjoyed spending time drinking coffee, playing dominos and talking at City Drug in Angleton and drinking coffee, playing dominos and talking with his friends at the Hermann Sons, American Legion and events at Harmony Hall in Shelby. Doris and Robert enjoyed spending time at the Shelby store.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris, parents, Paul and Laura Klingsporn; brother, Clifford Klingsporn, his wife Vernie Dell, and grandson, Timothy Klingsporn.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Frances and Ralph Hardan of Topeka, Kansas. His children and spouses, Dale and Garnette Klingsporn, Keith and Melanie Klingsporn and Kim and Tony Lee. His beloved grandchildren, Walker and Carrie Klingsporn, Courtney Lee, Emily Klingsporn, Cameron Lee, Olivia Klingsporn and Benjamin Klingsporn, of whom he was very proud. Like Doris, he was especially proud of the college rings that they helped inspire, both Aggie and Bobcat.
Visitation will be Sunday January 1, 2023, at, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel, Brenham, Texas. A Memorial Service will be January 2, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran, Shelby. Pastor Nedbalek will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6814 Skull Creek Rd, Fayetteville, Texas, 78940.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Seton Medical Center Hays, Kyle, Texas, for their compassion and support as our time with him came to a close.
Services in the care of Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas, 77833. www.MemorialOaksChapel.com
