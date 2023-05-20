Roma Jennings McLamore McKinley, of Ennis, Texas, passed away on May 17, 2023 surrounded by family at the age of 88. Roma was born on October 14, 1934 to Emerson and Thelma Jennings in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana. After graduating from Natchitoches High School in 1952, she stayed in Natchitoches where she graduated with a degree in education from Northwestern State University.
She married Billy McLamore, her high school sweetheart, in 1955. They later moved to Lake Jackson, Texas where they raised their children, Dane and Dawn. She was a highly respected school teacher for many years, impacting hundreds of children in Brazosport ISD. After Billy’s death and her retirement, she relocated to Tyler, Texas.
After her relocation to Tyler, she married Ellis McKinley in 2005. They traveled extensively for many years and faithfully attended church together. They recently moved to Ennis, Texas where they lived with Dawn and her husband, David.
Roma above everything else was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Throughout her life, some of her greatest joys were spending weekends and summers at their camp on Toledo Bend, attending Dane and Dawn’s various games and activities, and showering tremendous love on each grandchild and great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and Billy McLamore.
She is survived by her husband, Ellis McKinley; her brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Sandra Jennings; her son, Dane McLamore and wife, Marcie; her daughter, Dawn Brown and husband, David. She was blessed with seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren who all loved their Mimi dearly.
Roma will be buried at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Ellis County United Way Meals on Wheels, 1311 Ferris Ave Suite C, Waxahachie, Texas 75165
