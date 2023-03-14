In Loving Memory of Ronald David McGaughy, 76, of Angleton, passed away peacefully at his home on March 10, 2023. He was born in Waco, Texas, to his parents, Cecil and Anita McGaughy on December 16, 1946.
Ron was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a lifetime resident of Brazoria County. He enjoyed fishing and proudly served his county during the Vietnam War in the United States Army Services will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral. Home The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until service time at Palms Funeral Home.
Left to cherish Ron’s memory is his daughter, Tammi Puckett (husband, Tad Sr.); his grandchildren, Tad Puckett, Jr. (wife, Jasmine) and Taeger Puckett; his great-grandchildren, Owen Puckett, Katherine Puckett and Sterling Puckett. He is also survived by his siblings Doug Duell (husband, Jeff Cotton) and Sharon Longnecker.
Awaiting Ron’s arrival in Heaven was his wife, Kathryn (McCoy) McGaughy, his parents, Cecil and Anita McGaughy; his sister, Catherine Smith; and his granddaughter, Courtney McGaughy.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Ronald David McGaughy.
