Ronald Grant Ponder, age 81, of Lake Jackson, Texas went home to his Savior our Heavenly Father on Monday, March 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
A private family celebration of his life will be held at Restwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Jeremy Vernor.
Ronnie was born on February 22nd, 1942 in Freeport at Freeport Sulphur Company Hospital to Chester Odist Ponder and Lois Alverine Porter.
He graduated from Brazosport High School in 1960. His lifetime hobby was old cars and hot rods. He was a retired iron welder and a proud member of the Iron Workers Union. He belonged to the Brazoria County Car Club and was also a long standing member of Old Angleton Road Church of Christ
Honorary pallbearers are the men throughout the brotherhood of the Church of Christ.
Pallbearers are his brother, son, and all his son-in-laws; Joseph Ponder, Larry Kitchens, David Sweeten, Tim Miller, Chuck Cadenhead and Jon Berryhill.
He is preceded in death by both his parents, Chester Odist Ponder and Lois Alverine Ponder.
He leaves behind with many blessings and to celebrate his life his loving wife of 46 years, Linda Ponder; daughter, Rhonda Sweeten and husband, David; daughter, Amy Miller and husband, Tim; daughter, Sheri Berryhill and husband,Jon; daughter, Debra Gerrard; daughter, Lisa Cadenhead and husband, Chuck; son, Larry Kitchens; brother, Joseph Ponder and wife, Judy; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was blessed and proud of his six children and their spouses; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
The greatest loves in his life were his Lord and Savior; wife, Linda; and Family.
He was a man of faith, a loving husband, father, and grandad and will be greatly missed by all that love him.
