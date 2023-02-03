Ronald Lee Stewart, 65, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away suddenly on January 30, 2023.
Ron was born on August 10, 1957, to Robert and Lois Stewart in Saginaw, Michigan. He grew up as the middle child of seven kids. After high school he cooked in some of the finest restaurants (Bintz Apple Mountain and Old Hickory House) in the Midland, Michigan area. Ron moved to Texas in 1980, to pursue new career opportunities.
In 1981, Ron met Amy at Lone Star Steakhouse, where they worked together. They were married August 23, 1985, and were happily married for 37 years. Ron and Amy have two children, Victoria and Phillip.
Ron retired from American Rice, Inc. and became a stay at home father. He was hard working and made sure his kids got to enjoy all of the activities and sports they wanted. He shared his love of the Great Lakes and the Gulf Coast with his family and his passion for golf with his son. He spent his time enjoying weekly golf games, cooking, boating, newspaper puzzles, and trips to see his family in Michigan.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Stewart; uncle, Ken Geese; brother, Rick Stewart; and brothers-in-law, Terry Monteath and Ray Fox.
He is survived by wife, Amy Stewart; children, Victoria Stewart and Phillip Stewart; father, Robert Stewart; siblings, Robert (Ann) Stewart, Karen Monteath, Kathy (Nate) Marolf, Karla Fox, and Ryan (Jodi) Stewart. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Donations made in lieu of flowers, may be made to Country Village’s special events fund for the residents. Donations to be made out to: CVC 721 West Mulberry, Angleton, Texas 77515.
A celebration of life will be held in Michigan, at a later date, with family and loved ones.
