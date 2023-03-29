Memorial service for Ronald Wayne Stayton, 76, of Brazoria will be Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Shady Acres, 18034 CR 463, Brazoria, Texas with Bro. David Pate officiating.
He passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Paradigm at Sweeny in Sweeny, Texas.
He was a Pressman at the Facts for 45 years and loved wood working.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Stayton and brother, Jerry Stayton.
Left to cherish his memories; spouse, Lena Stayton of Brazoria; son, Gary Wayne Stayton of Scottsdale, Kentucky; daughters, Christina Watson (Morgan Angell) of Lake Jackson, Melissa Melton and husband Craig and Melisa Blanchard and husband Bobby both of Angleton; brother, Kenney Stayton and wife Terri of Angleton; grandchildren, Chase Frankum, Chance Frankum and wife Barbara, Victoria Watson, Ian Watson, Austin Melton, Kileigh Melton (Kyle Grona), Courtney Blanchard, Brenna Blanchard, Amanda Stayton and Kristi Donnelly; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979)798-9113.
