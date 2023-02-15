Our beloved mother, Rosemary Parker Moss, passed away on January 12, 2023, at the age of 82 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Rosemary was born on September 11, 1940 in Alexandria, Louisiana to F. Kendreth and Alice Allen Parker. She grew up in Simpson, Louisiana, graduating as Valedictorian from Simpson High School in 1958. She married Michael Moss shortly after graduation and they set up house in Natchitoches, Louisiana so Mike could finish college. While living in Louisiana they had three children, Mindy, Lisa, and John, who consider her to be the World’s Best Mom. The family later moved to Houston, and then settled in the Brazosport area.
Once the children were all in school, Rosemary began working as a substitute for Brazosport ISD and later went to work full-time at Brazosport College, first as the Secretary for the Cooperative Education Department and then as the Secretary to the Dean of Students. She was much loved by students, faculty, and staff. Rosemary retired from the college in 1998 after 25 years of dedicated service and moved to Katy, Texas.
She loved to read, drink coffee, play the piano, work crossword puzzles, and travel. She was an amazing cook, making the best cookies, cakes, and pies, chicken fried steak with gravy, and many other dishes. She ran several marathons, countless shorter races, and walked for miles and miles after she stopped running, and is no doubt now walking the Streets of Gold.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Frank.
Her memory and spirit will be carried forward by her three children and their spouses, Mindy and Bob Nestor, Lisa and Bryan Cochran, and John and Theresa Moss; six grandchildren, Alyssa, Hannah, Caleb, Nicholas, Timothy, and Caroline; five great-grandchildren, Ella, Jasper, Boone, Iva, and Murphie; and a host of friends and family members.
While we are heartbroken to lose someone so special, we feel great peace knowing she has won the battle over Alzheimer’s and is whole again. The family would like to thank the staff at Cinco Ranch Alzheimer’s Special Care Center for taking great care of our mother during the last three years of her life.
A celebration of Rosemary’s life will be held at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Dr, Lake Jackson, Texas on Saturday, February 18th at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Brazosport College Foundation.
