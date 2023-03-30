Royce “Rosey” Brown

Funeral services for Royce Brown, 63, of Danciger will be Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in West Columbia (Mound Creek Community) with Rev. Larry Jackson officiant and eulogist. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Danciger, Texas.
He passed away on March 22, 2023, at his residence.
He graduated from Columbia High School, West Columbia, Texas in 1977 where he was a member of the track team, basketball team, Boy’s Athletic Club, and Leadership Interest for Today (LIFT). While playing guard for the basketball team he received accolades as an outstanding player. After high school he attended Wharton County Junior College (WCJC) where he graduated with an automotive technology degree.
He enjoyed sports, tv and favorite hobby was cars. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He worked many years in the community and surrounding cities as a mechanic.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Roy and Margaret Woodard Brown; sisters, Natalie Brown and Belinda K. Brown; niece, Bridget J. James.
Royce leaves to cherish his loving memories; caring sisters, Matilda A. James (Elijah), Cedar Lake, Texas and Sharmarion E. Brown, Houston, Texas; niece, Briana Ramos (Pedro), Houston, Texas; great nephews, Elijah, Caleb, and Pedro Jr. Ramos; great niece, Brooklyn Matilda Ramos; step great niece and nephew, Ramona and Omarion Ramos all of Houston, Texas; devoted aunt, Ava L. Cravens (Charles), Danciger, Texas; cousin/friend, Lewis Brown and DaWayne Brown both of Danciger, Texas, and a host of relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Darnell Abbott, Lewis Brown, DaWayne Brown, Leandrew Brown, Jr., LaWayne Brown, Vernon Jackson, Marshall Murphy, Pedro Ramos, Ira Smith and Woodard Smith.
Visitation will be the same day of the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979)798-9113.
Commented