Sandra King Wilkins

May 9, 1943 –

April 16, 2023

Sandra King Wilkins passed away on April 16, 2023. She was born May 9, 1943 in Freeport, Texas to V. S. (Shorty) King and Thelma Banks King.

Sandra met and married Jimmy Wilkins at Woodlake Nursing Center in 1996. She enjoyed reading novels, especially Stephen King.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmy Wilkins; sisters, Mary Ann King, Dixie King; and brother, John Paul King.

Sandra is survived by two sisters, Joyce Powell (Foy), Longview, Texas and Verna Hodges (Roy), Clute, Texas.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Restwood Cemetery.

