Sandra Kratky
August 17, 1942 –
November 6, 2022
Sandra Kay Kratky, 80, a former longtime resident of West Columbia, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Sandra was born August 17, 1942, to William H. and Dorothy “Dot” H. Miller. She graduated from Crosby High School in 1960 and attended Lee College. On October 21, 1961, she married Albert L. Kratky, her husband of 56 years. They relocated to West Columbia, Texas, in 1967, where she worked in banking until her retirement. In November 2013, they moved to Katy, Texas, to be closer to family.
Sandra was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, fondly known by most as ‘D.’ She was a compassionate, joyful, and nurturing person with a zest for life. Her beautiful, dimpled smile, contagious laugh, along with that affectionate twinkle in her eyes will always be remembered.
Among her favorite memories: Having a wonderful, happy, carefree childhood that she experienced with her siblings and lifetime friends. Having innocent fun and always feeling safe. This included feeding her sister mud pies and colored chalk water and watching her little brother and Dad walk around each night with a flashlight doing their nightly lock-up. (And, according to a close childhood friend, they were always trying to straighten that curly hair)!
She treasured annual family trips to New Braunfels, out-of-state vacations with her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and Christmas at her in-laws, which was always filled with lots of laughter and great fun. And, not to forget, her weekend shopping excursions with her beloved friend Sandy. Those two knew how to get it done!
Most of all, she loved her family. She rarely missed any event of her precious granddaughter, Bailee Miller, and was always up for taking her and her friends anywhere they wanted to go. She adored her grandson-in-law, Jeff. And the way her face lit up when she was with her great-granddaughters was one of pure joy!
She shared a special relationship with her son-in-law, Steve, who was always there to lend a hand with a dose of playfulness and mischievous fun. In Katy, they created a beautiful garden full of birdhouses and colorful flowers, which she tended with great care and pride.
Sandra was the best grand dog sitter, gifted decorator, and expert gift wrapper. She could make a simple gift feel so special with her beautiful packaging and magnificent bows. Not only that, but this lady could fold a fitted sheet perfectly every single time!
A woman with an extraordinary heart!
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert L. Kratky; sister, Judy Longino; parents-in-law, Joe and Emily Kratky; brother-in-law, Ray Krenek; special family, Betty Findley and lifelong friends, James “Butch” and Sandy Schlitzkus.
Left to celebrate her life and cherish her memory is her loving family, daughter, Kimberly K. Findley (Stephen); son Kirk L. Kratky; grandchildren Bailee Miller Mitchell (Jeff), Sherrie Brier, Carrie Collins (Justin); great-grandchildren Collins Kay, Sloane Catherine, Taylor Mason, BreAnne and Ryleigh. Brother, William Hardy Miller II, brother-in-law, James Longino, sister-in-law, Irene Krenek, brothers-in-law, Bill Kratky (Nickey), Jody Kratky (Jeanie), Donnie Kratky (Libby); dear friends, Angie Ohlen (Wade), Sharon Schlitzkus and Laura Gonzales; her Crosby High School Classmates of 1960, as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
A heartfelt thank you to all who visited, called, wrote, and covered her in prayer. We are forever grateful.
2 Timothy 4:6-8
Psalm 23
Mom, as your family, we dedicate this song to your memory. It describes you perfectly!
“You Are My Sunshine”
We love you! Our Mom. Our ‘D.’ Our Heart.
