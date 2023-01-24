Sarah Shepherd Bostick
January 14, 1939 –
January 21, 2023
Sarah Bostick, 84, of Grapevine, Texas, passed away January 21, 2023. She was born in Angleton, Texas, on January 14, 1939. Sarah graduated from Southwestern University, in Georgetown, Texas, in May 1961, and received a bachelor degree in Elementary Education. She also, later earned a Master’s degree in Special Education from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. However, it was there at Southwestern University, during the first week of her freshman year, that she met the one who would become the love of her life. Sarah married James Dewayne Bostick just 24 days after she graduated from college, on June 24, 1961, at Angleton First United Methodist Church, in Angleton, Texas.
Sarah taught elementary school for 35 years with the vast majority of those years spent teaching 1st grade, special education. She loved children and was drawn to helping even the most disadvantaged students succeed in elementary school.
Sarah was a member of the Angleton United Methodist Church, from her earliest years growing up, there in her home town. Later, as she raised her family in Conroe, Texas, she attended the First Methodist Church in Conroe. Most recently, she enjoyed almost 18 years as a member of the First United Methodist Church of Colleyville. She was very involved with her church family in Colleyville. She enjoyed singing in the choir, served as a Stephen Minister and was very involved with the Prayer Team.
Sarah spent years as a member and regular volunteer for the Auxiliary of Angleton Danbury Hospital, helping with the patients in outpatient surgery. She was also a volunteer for the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, helping to organize and operate the blood donation drives at the Angleton Danbury Hospital. She was a frequent blood donor, donating over nine gallons of blood over the years. Additionally, Sarah was a member of the Association of Texas Professional Educators, Texas Retired Teachers Association, The Epiphany Prison Ministry and Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
Sarah had a passion for helping others and a brilliant smile that even her most recent care givers say would light up the room and brighten their day. She had a true spirit of giving and she relished every opportunity to spend her time helping others, supporting and praying for others in need. She loved and cherished her family and felt she was blessed by God to have her two children and later, four beautiful grandchildren.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, James Dewayne Bostick; her mother, Lydia Stevens Shepherd; her father, David Edwin Shepherd and her sister, Anne Shepherd. Also, by her maternal grandmother, Sarah Munson Stevens; maternal grandfather, Frank Kirkland Stevens; and by her paternal grandmother, Hassel Nellie Shepherd, and paternal grandfather, Bell McCauley Shepherd.
She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Kathryn Jach; son-in-law, Tony Jach, both of Colleyville, Texas; son, James Dewayne Bostick II and daughter-in-law, Colet Couglin Bostick both of Damascus, Maryland; her grandchildren, Eleanor Maria Bostick, James MacBean Bostick, Andrew Joseph Bostick of Damascus Maryland and by her grandson, Carson Anthony Jach of Colleyville, Texas; as well as by her brother, David Edwin Shepherd, Jr. of West Columbia, Texas.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Colleyville, Texas. The Funeral service will be take place on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Angleton First United Methodist Church, located at 219 North Arcola Street, Angleton, Texas, 77515. Burial at the Angleton Cemetery will follow the service.
