Scott Covington
December 17, 1936 –
April 17, 2023
On April 17, 2023, Scott Covington of Dripping Springs, Texas passed away surrounded by his loving family. He was 86 years old. He was born December 17, 1936, in Austin, Texas to Weldon and Verna Covington.
Scott, loved baseball, Longhorn football, Houston Astros, his family, his friends, and Frank Sinatra. Scott possessed a unique sense of humor, and all enjoy hearing and recounting his outrageous escapades. Scott was a kind, trusting, humble and generous man who never thought ill of anyone.
He graduated from Travis High School in 1954, where he was the catcher for the Travis Rebels baseball team. It was their inaugural year, and the new team won the state championship. He has maintained lifetime connections with those teammates.
In 1961 Scott graduated from University of Texas where he too played for the Longhorn baseball team as catcher. In 1971 he received his master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Prairie View A &M University.
Scott was an accomplished musician medaling in numerous UIL competitions and being first chair cornet. He played in both Austin High and Travis High School Bands. Scott coming from a family of two band directors’ music was in his DNA.
His career took him to the gulf coast where he spent the next thirty years teaching middle school math in West Columbia, Texas and later as a high school counselor retiring from Angleton Independent School district. Scott was also a small business owner operating several commercial driving schools with the most prominent being Brazoria County Driving School. Many students, and then their children, received driving instruction from “Mr. C.”
By 1997 Scott returned to his beloved Austin and settled in Dripping Springs, Texas. He loved this community and The United Methodist Church where he was an active member since 1998. Scott served on the Board of Trustees, Helping Hands Food Pantry, Wild Game Dinner, Vacation Bible School, and Wide-Open Wednesday church meals. Later in life Scott became quite the animal lover having rescued ten dogs, three cats, five goats and a chicken. The favorite was his dog, Fritz. He took him everywhere. Fritz was his great companion.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Weldon and Verna Covington, brother, Clarke Covington, and his bonus daughter Loreen Desrosiers.
Scott is survived by his wife, Linda of Dripping Springs, Texas, son (Rick) Patrick Weldon Covington, (Tami), daughter Robyn D’Agnolo (Jayme). Grandchildren Allyson and Grayce D’Agnolo, Patrick Weldon Covington Jr., sister-in-law, Mary Lou Covington, brother-n-law Rick Jorgensen (Tammie); and his bonus family; Robin Clegg, Thomas Lowe (Terry Robinson), Cody Clegg and Gary Desrosiers. Grandchildren; Stephanie Ezea (Burton), Lindsey Brooks, Cole and Liam Clegg, Piper and Naava Lowe, Chael Exel and Abiel Nelson. Joe Quinlan and Shannon Anglin (Jack) and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held on May 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at The United Methodist Church of Dripping Springs, 122779 R.R. 12, Dripping Springs Texas. 78620
In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions to the Humane Society of Austin or the animal shelter of your choice, or Dripping Springs Helping Hands.
