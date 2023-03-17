Showers, a few thundershowers and gusty winds during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Our beloved mother, Sharron McDougal Ray passed away on March 13, 2023, where she resided with her daughter in the east Texas area for the past seven years because of Alzheimer’s/dementia she suffered with. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Sharron is a lifelong resident of Clute, Texas, where she was involved in the community her whole life. She was Brazosport High school’s homecoming queen in the fall of ‘63 . She graduated with the class of ‘64 at BHS. She was involved in cheerleading to all athletics starting at Clute Jr high till her senior year at Brazosport. She received her lifetime membership in PTA. She retired from the school district BISD where she was employed for 25 yrs. Her most proud accomplishments was with her church Friendship ABA Missionary Baptist in Clute, Texas. She was a Sunday school teacher, youth director and played the piano.
Mother was preceded, in death, by her beloved parents, Frank Edward McDougal and Willie Mae Cobb McDougal both of Clute, Texas. and her brother, Dan Edward McDougal of Brazoria, Texas. her husband who she adored, Donnie Earl Ray (D.Ray) they had been married thirty-seven years at the time of his passing in 1999. They went on to have 5 children and she is preceded in death by her two sons, Donald Earl Ray Jr. (Donnie Ray or little Donnie) and her baby boy James Edward McDougal Ray.
She is survived by her Daughters, Elizabeth Ray Brady of pine hill, Texas. Andrea Ray Grubbs of Mount enterprise, Texas, and husband Michael. Karen Catherine Ray of Clute, Texas. Grandchildren,Mason Grubbs Briscoe and husband, Justin of Buffalo, Texas. Mikey Grubbs of Mount Enterprise, Texas. Bo Brady and wife, Kaitlan of Henderson, Texas. Courtland and Colton Brady of pine hill, Texas, Brayden Kopycinski of lake Jackson, Texas, Jason Cast of brazoria, Texas, and Gabriel Rubio Jr. of lake Jackson, Texas. Donnie Ray, Jenna Ray and Haley Ray of lake Jackson, Texas. Great grands Kasyn Grubbs, Everly Briscoe, Ashton Brady and Nathanael Brady. Many nieces and nephews she adored.
Pallbearers Shannon McDougal Truby McDougal JR Jimmy McDougal Royce McDougal Mikey Grubbs Bo Brady Courtland Brady Colton Brady and Brayden Kopycinski.
