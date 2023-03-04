Shed Boone Waddy, III
August 8, 1942 –
February 16, 2023
Shed Boone Waddy, III, 80, passed away on February 16, 2023. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, Angleton, Texas, 77515.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at FMBC Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish, Angleton, Reverend G.R. Holland/Eulogist, Interment to follow at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas.
Shed was born on August 8, 1942, to Shed, Jr. and Helen Waddy. He lived out his childhood in Angleton, and attended the public school system, graduating from Marshall High School in 1961. Shortly after graduation Shed became a licensed Barber and Carpenter. He served in the United States Army for 2 years. While in the Army, he received the following recognitions: Army Commendation Medal for Heroism in the Republic of Vietnam; the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Achievement; and the Purple Heart Award. He attained the rank of Sergeant E5 and served his last six months in Fort Lewis, Washington before he was Honorable Discharged on April 4, 1969. Shed worked tirelessly as an Operator, for 28 years at Dow Chemical until his retirement. Shed was an exceptionally skilled carpenter, often times working without being paid. Before and after retirement Shed was an essential part of Gardner’s Funeral Home and will truly be missed. He was a wonderful, loving father, and family provider. He loved spending time with his family, and his Lady Friend. Times together with Shed included him talking, laughing, and telling a good lie or joke.
God called Shed from labor to reward joining the great cloud of witnesses to include his parents: Shed and Helen Waddy, his sisters, Mildred (Mikkii) Waddy-Pena, Clara Waddy-Fisher, and Willa Waddy; and his brothers, Gordon and Harry Waddy.
He leaves to cherish his memory to his loving children, Darrell Waddy, (Regina), of Fresno, Felecia Waddy-Roberts, (Dewayne), of Missouri City, and Brian Randall, of Angleton; his loving and devoted Lady Friend of 40 years, Deonnia Williams, and her daughter Curtresha Spears (Kenneth), his sisters, Debra Rossow, (Winston) of Freeport, Texas, Beverly Waddy, of Arlington, Texas, Patricia Waddy, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Linda Ross-Morgan (Nathan) of Missouri City; Texas; his nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Care and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
