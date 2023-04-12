Shelley Joanna Stovall Stroud
May 8, 1972 –
March 25, 2023
Shelley Joanna Stovall Stroud passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Chi St. Lukes Hospital, Houston, Texas.
Shelley was born to Everett and Dolores Stovall on May 8, 1972, at Brazosport Community Hospital, Freeport, Texas. She attended elementary school at Brazosport Christian School and graduated from Brazoswood High School in 1990. She served as Captain of the Brazoswood Buccaneer Belles. Her former Belle Director wrote to the family that Shelley was “a very talented dancer and leader. She lit up a room, a gym or a stage when she was on it. Her beautiful laugh was oh so contagious . ”
Shelley graduated from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University), San Marcos, Texas, in 1994 with a major in Elementary Education. While attending Southwest Texas she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. After graduation, she began a twenty - five year teaching career with Brazosport Independent School District and retired as a first - grade teacher. Several teachers and former principals have reached out to the family and her children saying that “Shelley was an awesome teacher and had a natural gift of getting students involved in the lessons and they loved her . ”
Shelley’s most favorite job was being a mom and spending time with Cami and Cade and their friends , who referred to her as “Mamma Shelley . ” She loved attending all the activities that Cami and Cade participated in, i.e. dance competitions for Cami and select baseball, basketball and football games for Cade. Shelley had a beautiful singing voice and loved singing and praising her Heavenly Father through Southern Gospel Music.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her paternal grandparents, D. M. “Chum” and Dora Stovall; maternal grandparents B. L. and Verdelle Corley; aunts, Brenda Corley and Doris Stovall Luster and husband Roy and cousin, David Bass and mother-in-law, JoAnn Stroud.
Shelley is survived by her husband, Rodney E. Stroud; two beautiful children, Camille Joanna Stroud and Cade Austin Stroud; parents, Dolores and Everett Stovall; brother Alan Stovall and wife Cheryl; nephew, Aaron Stovall; nieces, Allison Stovall and Abigail Stovall; their mother, Marquita Haws and husband Rob; Uncle, Bernard L. Corley and wife, Glynda; cousins, Melissa Corley Pittman and husband, Doug; Kyle Lee Corley & wife, Erin; Danna Sue Hayes and husband, Tommy; cousins, Randall Luster, Raymond Luster; Ronnie Luster and wife, Renee’.Shelley is also survived by her husband’s family, father-in-law, Austin Stroud and wife Faye; sister, Teresa Williams and husband Matt; nephews, Matthew Williams and Michael Williams; niece, Aubrey Berrio and husband, Austin and great-niece Charlotte Berrio, and many other Stroud relatives.
Her family would like to thank all of Shelley’s long time friends for the time they spent near her bedside and in the hospital, holding her hands, saying prayers and loving her — Marquita, Nathalie, Tess, Paige, Jenni, Haley, Tina, Stephanie M., Stephanie B., Lori, Cindy and Martha Jo. Each of you blessed her and our family greatly.
Shelley’s Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 15, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson, Texas at 11:00 a.m. Her favorite “color” was cheetah print and the children are asking everyone to wear cheetah print if you so desire. Lunch will be provided at the church following the service.
Shelley was laid to rest with a private family burial previously held on March 31, 2023.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Lake Jackson, His Love Christian Counseling Service of Lake Jackson or to the charity of your choice.
