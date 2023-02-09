Sherry Kathleen Langston Taylor, 76, of Clute, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Webster, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Catherine Langston of Brownwood, Texas.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Bill Taylor; brother, Rusty and Melissa Langston of Illinois; sisters, Nancy and Jim Burnett of Bangs, Texas, and Donna and Brad Friesen of Plains, Texas; her children, Michelle and Chris Thomas of Angleton, Paul and Lisa Taylor of Brazoria, Billy and Alinda Taylor of Clute, and bonus daughter Dawn and Pete Grimes of Clute. She was Meme to eight grandchildren, Ashley, Bethanie and Jonathan Thomas, Austin and Sara Taylor, Paul David (Samantha) and Luke Taylor and Claire (Nathan) Kanz, and 4 great-grandchildren, Amaryllis and Liam Baxter, and David and Hosanna Taylor.
Sherry always had a smile on her face and a song in her heart. She was a faithful member of Clute First Baptist Church for 44 years serving actively in AWANA, Choir, singing specials, JOY class, VBS, nursery, and WMU. She loved to go Birding with her husband and do genealogy. Sherry is known for her unique giggle, sparkle in her eyes, and her baked goods!! She loved people, but especially her family. Our loss is Heaven’s gain!
Service will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Clute First Baptist, visitation at 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be sent to stroudfuneral home.com
