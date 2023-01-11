Silas “Red” Lloyd Carroll
December 21, 1943 –
December 2, 2022
Services for Silas Lloyd Carroll are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. January 14, 2023, at Lakewood Funeral Home, in Lake Jackson, Texas, with interment in the Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Lloyd was born at home in Hot Wells, Louisiana, on December 21, 1943, to Rodney Silas “Red” and Rabie Elizabeth Combs Carroll who predeceased him. An avid fisherman, Lloyd cast his last lure on December 2, 2022, from Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas. We are confident that our Lord and Savior sent his best angels to escort Lloyd to his eternal home in heaven.
Lloyd, known to his friends as “Red” (he had red hair like his dad), was educated at Boyce High School in Boyce, Louisiana, where he played coronet in the band and sang in the school choir. Red was mischievous and would think nothing of walking a mile or more on a Halloween night to turn over a neighbor’s outhouse. He spent his summers working for various farmers in the area hauling hay, chopping and picking cotton, digging sweet potatoes and other jobs for three dollars per day. After work, he and his brothers would race to the swimming hole at Bayou Jean de Jean for a bath.
Contemplating what to do after high school graduation, he went to the U. S. Navy then the U. S. Air Force recruiting offices but both were out to lunch. Lloyd then went to the United States Marine Corps office where he was struck speechless by the dress blue uniform of the Marine Corps recruiter. He signed up and went to boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, where he qualified as expert with the M14. He then went to Aviation Mechanic School in Memphis, Tennessee and Key West, Florida .
Assigned to HMX 1 (Presidential Helicopters) in Quantico, Virginia, Lloyd qualified as UH34 crew chief and flew numerous trips, domestic and international, with President John F. Kennedy, including the fatal trip to Dallas in November, 1963. He served with President Lyndon Johnson for a short time before discharge from the US Marine Corps. He thoroughly enjoyed his time at HMX 1 and has attended several reunions in Quantico.
Following the Marine Corps, Lloyd worked for Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, Texas, as a pipefitter and then in refrigeration until retirement. His best friend there was Don Ringhausen with whom Lloyd spent many days hunting and fishing. Those trips were legendary, with copious beer consumption and stories told all night around a campfire. They would occasionally take Don’s RV on trips. One memorable trip to a deer lease, the RV got stuck in the mud and they finally retrieved it the following spring.
Lloyd was married to Ann Capps in 1970, and they had two children, Stephen Blaine and Kimberly Ann.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ann; daughter, Kimberly; grandson, Blaine as well as three brothers, Elwood Carroll, Marvin Carroll and Ralph Carroll.
Survivors that mourn his loss include his son, Stephen Blaine Carroll; daughter, Catherine Hope Huss; granddaughters, Lindsey (Ralph) Crolley, Michelle Marie Gamez, Jessica Gamez (Ahmad Hammad) and grandson, Tomas Christian Huss; great-grandsons, Grant Blaine Carroll and Omar Hammad; great-granddaughters, Sofia and Maria Hammad and Sutton Ann Crolley. Lloyd is also survived by his brothers, Wilmer (Elaine) Carroll and Richard (Sheryl) Carroll and sisters, Margie Heard and Ruth (Alex) Marchand and many nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers include Mr. Barnes, Gar Burkett, Aimee Carpenter, Teal Carpenter, Chad Carroll, Ronnie Coleman, Ralph Crolley, Donna James, Alexander Marchand, Tony Ray, Carol Ringhausen, Aaron Schultz, David Allen Smith, Roger Steortz, Carrol Trevino and Tony Trevino.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, Post Office Box 40726, Nashville, Tennessee, 37204, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105 or the charity of your choice.
