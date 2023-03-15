Silveria Moreno Martinez passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, March 13, 2023. She was born in Brazoria, Texas, Sept 1, 1924, to Nabor and Josefa Moreno.
Silveria was a hardworking, ambitious woman who always found time to care and comfort those she loved. She played in a band with her siblings and loved to play the accordion for her friends and family. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and was a devout member of the St. Jerome’s Catholic church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Nabor and Josefa Moreno; husband, Basilio Martinez; granddaughter, Sara Silvas; Son-in-law, Tony Cabrera; along with four brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by daughter, Estella (Tony deceased) Cabrera; son, Rene Martinez; daughter, Sulema (David) Cruz; daughter, Belia De Los Reyes (John); and son, Miguel (Yolanda) Martinez and 14 grandchildren along with 22 great-grandchildren to carry on her loving memories.
Viewing will be at Lakewood Funeral home, 98 N. Dixie Drive, Lake Jackson, Texas, on Wednesday 15, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday 16, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Clute, Texas, with burial proceeding after at Restwood Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Marcos Cabrera, Martin Martinez, Michael Martinez, Christopher Cruz, Angela Cruz, Esteban De Los Reyes, Marcos De Los Reyes, and Gabriel Martinez.
