Sosamma “Ammini” Srambikudiyil Panicker
December 20, 1941 -
April 14, 2023
On April 14, 2023, Sosamma “Ammini” Srambikudiyil Panicker passed away after a long battle with dementia. She was 81 years old.
Ammini is survived by her loving husband, John “Babu” Panicker; and their children, Nirmala, Tommy, and Neethi. She was blessed with a large family, Antony, Sonia, Jayant, Asha, Anju, Christopher, Anne, Megan, Teresa, Emmanuelle, Austin, Noelle, Isabelle, and Zachary.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Srambikudiyil George Abraham and Saramma Ittan Abraham; and her siblings, S. A. Isaac Abraham, S.A. George Abraham, and S.A. Annamma “Chinnamma” Pathrose.
Ammini was born on December 20, 1941, in Nellikuzhi, Kothamanagalm, Kerala, India. Ammini’s life is a story of survival and perseverance. Losing her father at a young age was a cornerstone lesson that taught her to never give up. She graduated from Devasom High School in 1958 and went on to attend the Government Medical College in Nagpur. Graduating in 1963 with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, she traveled over 1700 miles from Kerala to Bhopal to New Delhi to work as a nurse. In New Delhi, she worked at the Government of India Wellington Hospital. On January 1, 1965, Babu, as an Air Force Medical Administration staff member, caught his first glimpse of Ammini who was a member of the nursing team who cared for government officers at Prime Minister Nehru’s funeral. He inquired about her and subsequently called her. They fell in love and were married on January 27, 1966.
Next, Ammini and Babu welcomed their first child, Nirmala. Ammini also received the honor of being selected as the nurse for the President of India. However, she declined the position because she had accepted a position at Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey as an exchange nurse for two years. In November 1967, Ammini who had never traveled outside of India journeyed solo to the United States of America with $7 in her pocket. She paved the way for Babu to come almost 6 months later in March 1968 and Nirmala to follow a year later in November 1968. Her tenacity set the foundation to build a legacy. It was not easy being this pioneer, trailblazer, and leader but her life story is a testament to how these challenges never could stop her.
Two years went by quickly; the exchange program came to an end in March 1969. The next step was to move to Toronto, Canada where Ammini continued her mission in nursing at Soldier’s Memorial Hospital in Orillia, Ontario, and Centenary Hospital in Scarborough, Toronto, Ontario. They welcomed their second child, Tommy. Returning to Newark, New Jersey in August of 1970, Ammini rejoined Beth Israel Medical Center. In 1973, Ammini pursued a position at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York. They welcomed their third child, Neethi. The family continued to build their legacy moving to Erie, Pennsylvania in 1974 and then back to New York a year later. In 1982, Ammini and Babu moved to Greenwich, Connecticut to establish their long-term home for their kids. Ammini continued to work at Beth Israel Medical Center until 1984. She made a lifestyle choice to work at Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital which were closer to their home. In 1994, Ammini retired from nursing after she had a myocardial infarction and two vessel coronary artery bypass graft surgery. As the kids left the nest, Ammini and Babu moved to Tiburon, California in 2000 for a short time. In 2001, they returned to Greenwich, Connecticut and then moved to their final home in Lake Jackson, Texas in 2003.
Throughout her life, Ammini was a dedicated wife, mother, and nurse. She worked as a nurse in surgery, emergency medicine, ICU, and labor and delivery departments for over 30 years. Even after retiring, Ammini had the privilege of delivering many of her grandchildren. She never stopped teaching, coaching, and instructing the labor and delivery nurses. She loved teaching her children how to care for their newborn infants. Ammini loved cooking and feeding everyone who stepped foot in the Panicker home. Her home had no boundaries. As she often said herself, “There wasn’t anything she couldn’t make better at home.” She was an avid gardener with an amazing green thumb. Her warmth, love, hospitality, and friendship will be deeply missed and remain in each and every one of us.
Friends and family are invited to attend:
• The viewing and Rosary
• Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 W Plantation Dr, Clute, Texas 77531
• Wednesday, April 19, 2023
• 5:00 p.m. CST - 8:00 p.m. CST
• Rosary will start at 5:00 p.m. CST.
• The celebration of Ammini’s Life
• St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 Oak Dr S, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566
• Thursday, April 20, 2023
• 10:30 a.m. CST
In the Indian Catholic tradition, white is worn to celebrate God’s promise of the future resurrection. To honor this tradition, both women and men are encouraged to wear white or bright colors. The service will be immediately followed by a graveside burial ceremony at Restwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
In lieu of sending flowers, please send donations in memory of Ammini in support for an orphanage through Malankara Catholic Charities Houston.
Instructions:
1. Go to https://spmcc.org/membership/
2. Skip member if you do not have one
3. For Type please select MCCH Donations
4. Proceed to fill out form for donation.
